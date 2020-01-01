Building the best cloud for developers.
As cloud computing continues to abstract away application workloads from traditional underlying hardware, teams of developers should be able to build and run their applications without having to think about their infrastructures. The mission of DigitalOcean's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) organization is to deliver managed services that give our customers a development-focused view instead of an infrastructure-focused view enabling our users to focus on their core mission of developing their business.
Candidates who have strong computer science and programming fundamentals and experience and interest building scalable systems that abstract away complex infrastructures in order to provide a simple, user-friendly development environment for our internal and external engineering customers.
The Platform as a Service team is all about giving developers super powers! We're building a powerful, easy to use set of services to remove the cruft of getting an App in production faster. From managed databases to Kubernetes to fully automated App build, deploys, and scaling we do it all. As developers, we're responsible for simplifying developer workflows on DigitalOcean so they can focus on their core mission of building their business🚀
Jon Friesen
Senior Engineer I
Our mission is to enable developers around the world to accelerate outcomes by offering the best cloud infrastructure for their applications and workloads. We aim to simplify access to Compute, Network and Storage resources, securely, reliably and on-demand through the cloud.
Candidates who are systems and detail oriented, understand various types of storage, can think at scale and are passionate about quality. Our customers rely on us to safely store multi-petabytes of their data that they can reliably access whenever they wish. Our code must be robust, ultra-scalable and fast!
Customer's data is our top priority. The storage team works hard to provide world class, reliable, and fast systems to store data and continually develop new products. Working at DO allows me to solve complex problems, and our remote culture has enabled me to build strong relationships with my teammates.
Swati Gaikwad
Engineer II
Working in compute is all about assembling our stack in new and different ways to compose faster, scalable products for our customers. I love the fact that we have people with lots of different perspectives who all have a voice when it comes to fitting all the pieces together. It always results in something better in the end.
Jenni Griesmann
Senior Engineer II
Within Engineering Services, my team builds the systems that provide actionable operational intelligence about the operating conditions of the hardware and services that comprise DigitalOcean. Our job is to help other engineers understand how the services they own are behaving in order to drive ever better experiences for our customers.
Brian Knox
Manager, Engineering
Working with and leading a team of Network magicians has been an extremely rewarding experience for me. The stack my team manages spans all the way from products like VPC, Load Balancers, Firewalls, Floating IP, Let's Encrpyt, Domains and DNS which enable users to manage their resources in a flexible, secure way to core networking services like Public Encapsulation, HV datapath, IP Address Management, and so on, which manage the connectivity and latency for all the resources users create. Given the breath of impact and complexity involved, the problems we face can be challenging and multi faceted. I have always loved solving complex problems and Team Networking at DO keeps me highly motivated!
Archana Kamath
Senior Manager, Engineering
Our mission as the builders of the bridges that connect customers to DO products is to support the DO mission of simplifying cloud computing so developers can spend more time building software that changes the world. We make it easy for customers to interact with DO products, collaborate with their teammates, and not stress about how much it's all going to cost.
Candidates who are passionate about working in a tight-knit team environment while making simple, elegant products that help make difficult things easier.
Since joining DO I have been able to work on 3 different teams, each solving unique and engaging problems. Each team was made up of thoughtful and intelligent coworkers that made coming to work a great experience. DO has not only given me hard problems to solve, but provided opportunities to grow on different teams within the organization. Outside of work, DO has provided a balance and flexibility I haven't felt before, by allowing me to move states and transition to full time remote. I love working here because I know there will always be opportunities for me to work on something that energizes me.
Scott Crawford
Senior Engineer I