Our mission

As cloud computing continues to abstract away application workloads from traditional underlying hardware, teams of developers should be able to build and run their applications without having to think about their infrastructures. The mission of DigitalOcean's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) organization is to deliver managed services that give our customers a development-focused view instead of an infrastructure-focused view enabling our users to focus on their core mission of developing their business.

You can find our team working on:

Working on the new application platform product - a game-changer for DigitalOcean customers who want to simply ship software for their business.

Serving multiple managed database as a service solutions, managed Kubernetes service, and managed Container Registry service - all serving to reduce the operational burden for our customers.

Delivering the DigitalOcean Marketplace which facilitates connections between our users, our partners, and our platform enabling our customers to quickly launch services.

Designing and implementing managed internal development platforms to solve common operational problems, accelerating and simplifying product development that empowers DigitalOcean engineering teams to focus on delivering DigitalOcean products.

Provide all of these solutions with a focus on what differentiates us via “DO Simple.”

What we look for:

Candidates who have strong computer science and programming fundamentals and experience and interest building scalable systems that abstract away complex infrastructures in order to provide a simple, user-friendly development environment for our internal and external engineering customers.