Growing our community, brand, and bottom line.
We want customer-obsessed candidates who are passionate about growing our community and driving revenue.
At DigitalOcean I’m surrounded by people who are passionate about providing our users with the simplest and most seamless experience possible. Community is at our core in Marketing, where we strive to empower our customers with comprehensive tools and resources to maximize the advantages of building and scaling on the cloud. I’ve worn a number of hats here and it’s been consistently exciting and rewarding to work with not only my colleagues but also our customers who have themselves become DO advocates.
Michelle See
Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager
We get to collaborate with some of the best companies in the world, which only pushes our team to view innovation and its challenges from a global lens. This in turn yields better results for the developers we are trying to serve.
Hollie Haggans
Manager, Global Community Relations and Engagement
A lot of marketing departments claim that they are the growth engines for their companies. We actually make ourselves accountable to it. A deep understanding of our customers, genuine love and care for our community, and strong analytical rigor run through everything we do - product launches, campaigns, programs and communications. Challenging and rewarding.
Raman Sharma
Head of Product Marketing