Marketing Team

Growing our community, brand, and bottom line.

Our mission is to delight current and future customers with compelling communications, thoughtful experiences, memorable stories, and useful tutorials. Data and analytics guide our strategies to deliver on new self-service revenue and growth goals. Our focus always has been (and always will be) about empowering the community we serve—customer-first, always!

You can find our team working on:

  • Winning best-fit customers for our platform by building and executing on GTM plans for our products .
  • Building and maintaining the self-service engine to deliver on revenue and growth targets.
  • Building brand awareness, loyalty, and love by helping developers solve problems and learn how to build internet.
  • Increasing engagement and conversion through optimized customer experiences across all digital properties.
  • Driving best-in-class internal and external communications to positively position the brand.

What we look for:

We want customer-obsessed candidates who are passionate about growing our community and driving revenue.

open quoteAt DigitalOcean I’m surrounded by people who are passionate about providing our users with the simplest and most seamless experience possible. Community is at our core in Marketing, where we strive to empower our customers with comprehensive tools and resources to maximize the advantages of building and scaling on the cloud. I’ve worn a number of hats here and it’s been consistently exciting and rewarding to work with not only my colleagues but also our customers who have themselves become DO advocates.close quote

image

Michelle See

Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager

open quoteWe get to collaborate with some of the best companies in the world, which only pushes our team to view innovation and its challenges from a global lens. This in turn yields better results for the developers we are trying to serve.close quote

image

Hollie Haggans

Manager, Global Community Relations and Engagement

open quoteA lot of marketing departments claim that they are the growth engines for their companies. We actually make ourselves accountable to it. A deep understanding of our customers, genuine love and care for our community, and strong analytical rigor run through everything we do - product launches, campaigns, programs and communications. Challenging and rewarding.close quote

image

Raman Sharma

Head of Product Marketing

