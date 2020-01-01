Our mission

To ensure every employee has a meaningful work experience and is engaged, happy, and comfortable in their work environment. We fully support our employees with the counsel, resources, tools, and enthusiasm to allow them to do their best work. We embody DO core values and keep love at the center of our efforts.

You can find our team working on:

Supporting leaders with thoughtful talent decisions through People Business Partner collaboration

Driving Employee Engagement by creating meaningful experiences in our New York, Cambridge & Bangalore offices

Bringing the love to and engaging our Remote Employees

Ensuring all employees feel like they’re working in a safe, inclusive environment where we respond rapidly to Employee Relations concerns

Making sure our new hires are set up for success in our one of a kind Onboarding program

Bringing everyone together for internal company events to create and maintain employee connections

What we look for:

Candidates who are passionate about driving our company culture forward and shaping an engaging, inclusive environment for our employees.