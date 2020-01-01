We are building an organization that attracts, develops and engages the best talent available.
To ensure every employee has a meaningful work experience and is engaged, happy, and comfortable in their work environment. We fully support our employees with the counsel, resources, tools, and enthusiasm to allow them to do their best work. We embody DO core values and keep love at the center of our efforts.
Candidates who are passionate about driving our company culture forward and shaping an engaging, inclusive environment for our employees.
Our Employee Experience team incorporates DigitalOcean core values into the everyday operations. Our team strives to help build a corporate culture that is both nurturing and creative.
Blad Rodriguez
Team Lead, Employee Experience
To design thoughtful internal People systems and infrastructure that embodies our core values and enables the organization to operate at its highest potential. We derive insights through data analysis that drive informed decisions and deliver metrics to monitor and promote success.
Candidates who are passionate about building process and infrastructure to make operations more automated, efficient, and impactful.
With candidate experience top of mind, we’re building a well-oiled recruiting machine to ensure we’re hiring the most talented candidates as quickly as possible.
Olivia Davis
Senior Manager, People Operations & Analytics
Our People Operations team seeks to find, build out, and maintain the best tools and programs possible for our candidates and current employees in order to make their interview and work experience a fantastic one.
Lucy Kahn
Program Coordinator, People & Culture
To get the best talent in the world to join DigitalOcean. We create compelling and authentic candidate experiences, and provide strategic talent partnership to hiring leaders to ensure productive, efficient, and impactful interview processes.
Candidates who are passionate about scouting top-notch talent to ensure our teams have the right people, in the right roles as we scale.
The impact Recruiting has on DO is unlimited — we're able to strategically advise our hiring managers, empower our interviewers to minimize unconscious bias and ensure a fair hiring process, and ultimately, hire the best talent in the market.
Kiley Rumpf
Senior Technical Recruiter I
At DigitalOcean, our recruiting team strives to bring in the best talent. We want job seekers who make great additions to our teams, culture, and company as a whole. We seek those who embody the qualities that map to our values. By strategically sourcing, leveraging the right data to increase efficiencies, and building out a strong talent brand in the market we ensure to bring in the right candidates to build our already fantastic workforce.
Carly Tashjian
Recruiter I
To unlock the potential of DO’s people in service of reaching high levels of performance and achieving extraordinary results. We are champions of a deliberately developmental culture and strive to cultivate and scale the principles, practices, and experiences that make it a reality.
Candidates who love to learn and foster learning in others.
As DO continues to grow and evolve, we want our employees to do the same. We are focused on investing in our employees’ development by providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their roles today and to grow their careers at DO long-term.
Nicole Jablon
Organizational Development Program Manager