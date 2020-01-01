Product Team

Informing product decisions that delight developers.

Our product is constantly evolving. We aim to create the best possible user experience, taking full advantage of innovations in cloud technology. Our job is to know what our customers want before they do and carry that context to inform product decisions that delight developers and simplify their lives.

Core Platform

Our mission

We deliver the simplest core cloud platform that is highly available, reliable, secure, and performance focused cloud primitives. We are the foundation that other upstack services rely on to drive sustainable growth and maximize return on capital.

You can find our team working on:

  • Working hand in hand with our Product Design team to deliver user interactions that meet and exceed our promise of simplicity
  • Defining an end-to-end solution that makes it simple for developers to deploy and maintain their applications. Driving delivery of that solution through building new features, partnering, and simplifying the use of open source technologies

What we look for:

Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with IaaS, PaaS or SaaS products and platforms. We want candidates who possess technical acumen to work with engineering and infrastructure teams, excellent user research skills, an eye for simple and effective user flows, and the ability to cut quickly to the heart of a problem. Experience as an agile product owner is a big plus.

open quote“Whether we're tweaking business cases, researching burgeoning markets or pointing to the future through roadmaps, the Product team sits at the center of the action. DigitalOcean is building one of the most productive and well-resourced product teams in the world, outfitted with designers, data partners, marketing leaders and more to help facilitate a focused product development organization.”close quote

image

André Bearfield

Senior Product Manager II

PaaS

Our mission

In a world where cloud computing continues to abstract away from the underlying hardware, teams of developers should be able to build and run their applications without having to think about their infrastructure. The PaaS team delivers managed services that give our customers a development focused view instead of an infrastructure focused view.

You can find our team working on:

  • Talking with our customers (developers) to understand the full breadth of jobs they do, tools they use, and challenges they face
  • Working hand in hand with our Product Design team to deliver user interactions that meet and exceed our promise of simplicity
  • Defining an end-to-end solution that makes it simple for developers to deploy and maintain their applications
  • Driving delivery of that solution through building new features, partnering, and simplifying the use of open source technologies

What we look for:

Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with application development, app frameworks, or application platforms.

open quote"I love the balance of collaboration and autonomy on our team. We work closely with our support team and directly with our readers to understand what they need. We collaborate with product designers, product managers, and engineers to make our product easier to use. And we set our own direction about how we design and deliver product documentation."close quote

image

Melissa Anderson

Product Manager

Marketplace

Our mission

DigitalOcean’s Marketplace facilitates connections between our users, our partners, and our platform.

You can find our team working on:

  • Enabling users to quickly discover and start the tools, services, and integrations they need
  • Enabling our partners to expand route to market to our customer base more efficiently
  • Growing strategic compute, growing attach products, and building new revenue streams for DigitalOcean and our partners

What we look for:

Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with IaaS, PaaS or SaaS products and platforms that have an ecosystem surrounding them. We want candidates who have the ability to dream big and bet on ideas that create lasting flywheels for our customers, our partners and ourselves.

open quote"The way that our teams work together to deliver products at DigitalOcean is extremely collaborative. It's a very flat environment, meaning you actually have a lot of ability to make an impact as an individual contributor."close quote

image

John Gannon

Lead Product Manager

