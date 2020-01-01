Our mission

We deliver the simplest core cloud platform that is highly available, reliable, secure, and performance focused cloud primitives. We are the foundation that other upstack services rely on to drive sustainable growth and maximize return on capital.

You can find our team working on:

Working hand in hand with our Product Design team to deliver user interactions that meet and exceed our promise of simplicity

Defining an end-to-end solution that makes it simple for developers to deploy and maintain their applications. Driving delivery of that solution through building new features, partnering, and simplifying the use of open source technologies

What we look for:

Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with IaaS, PaaS or SaaS products and platforms. We want candidates who possess technical acumen to work with engineering and infrastructure teams, excellent user research skills, an eye for simple and effective user flows, and the ability to cut quickly to the heart of a problem. Experience as an agile product owner is a big plus.