Informing product decisions that delight developers.
We deliver the simplest core cloud platform that is highly available, reliable, secure, and performance focused cloud primitives. We are the foundation that other upstack services rely on to drive sustainable growth and maximize return on capital.
Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with IaaS, PaaS or SaaS products and platforms. We want candidates who possess technical acumen to work with engineering and infrastructure teams, excellent user research skills, an eye for simple and effective user flows, and the ability to cut quickly to the heart of a problem. Experience as an agile product owner is a big plus.
“Whether we're tweaking business cases, researching burgeoning markets or pointing to the future through roadmaps, the Product team sits at the center of the action. DigitalOcean is building one of the most productive and well-resourced product teams in the world, outfitted with designers, data partners, marketing leaders and more to help facilitate a focused product development organization.”
André Bearfield
Senior Product Manager II
In a world where cloud computing continues to abstract away from the underlying hardware, teams of developers should be able to build and run their applications without having to think about their infrastructure. The PaaS team delivers managed services that give our customers a development focused view instead of an infrastructure focused view.
Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with application development, app frameworks, or application platforms.
"I love the balance of collaboration and autonomy on our team. We work closely with our support team and directly with our readers to understand what they need. We collaborate with product designers, product managers, and engineers to make our product easier to use. And we set our own direction about how we design and deliver product documentation."
Melissa Anderson
Product Manager
DigitalOcean’s Marketplace facilitates connections between our users, our partners, and our platform.
Entrepreneurial product managers that have experience with IaaS, PaaS or SaaS products and platforms that have an ecosystem surrounding them. We want candidates who have the ability to dream big and bet on ideas that create lasting flywheels for our customers, our partners and ourselves.
"The way that our teams work together to deliver products at DigitalOcean is extremely collaborative. It's a very flat environment, meaning you actually have a lot of ability to make an impact as an individual contributor."
John Gannon
Lead Product Manager