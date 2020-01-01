Our mission

Our mission is to predict, protect from, and respond to those who seek to disrupt and do harm to DigitalOcean, our customers, and our customersâ€™ customers.

You can find our team working on:

Delivering security features and products that help our customers build on DO with confidence and resilience

Designing secure by default management, control plane, and infrastructure security

Collaborating with systems teams on hypervisor and host-based security

Architecting analytics for security logging and monitoring

Making it easy for our engineers to design and deploy secure products

Detecting and automating responses to fraudulent and abusive behavior on DO infrastructure

What we look for:

Candidates who are passionate about security, and can work confidently in a constantly evolving environment. We want fast-learners who are tirelessly seeking new knowledge and challenging the status-quo approach.