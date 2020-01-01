Security Team

Making security a part of innovation.

Our mission is to earn the trust of our customers and the broader internet community as the safest and most secure cloud provider. Our passion is making security a part of innovation for our engineers and customers, not a barrier.

Security Engineering

Our mission

Our mission is to predict, protect from, and respond to those who seek to disrupt and do harm to DigitalOcean, our customers, and our customersâ€™ customers.

You can find our team working on:

  • Delivering security features and products that help our customers build on DO with confidence and resilience
  • Detecting and automating responses to fraudulent and abusive behavior on DO infrastructure

What we look for:

Candidates who are passionate about security, and can work confidently in a constantly evolving environment. We want fast-learners who are tirelessly seeking new knowledge and challenging the status-quo approach.

open quoteWorking with a team of highly skilled software engineers to secure the product and contribute to the overall well-being of the internet is an exhilarating and rewarding experience.close quote

image

Kurt Bugbee

Security Engineer II

Security Operations

Our mission

Our mission is to minimize and manage harm to the Company, Employees, Customers, and the Internet.

You can find our team working on:

  • Ensuring the day-to-day security of DigitalOcean's internal corporate systems, customer data, and infrastructure investments
  • Proactively hunting for new threats based on available intelligence, then simulating or replicating those attacks in order to close our vulnerabilities
  • Handling live intrusions and incident response cases, in a customer-facing and transparent manner, to minimize the impact of bad actors on the internet
  • Responding to inbound malicious and abusive attempts to affect DigitalOcean or our customers and outbound malicious and abusive behavior from DigitalOcean infrastructure
  • In collaboration with our legal teams, responding to legal and regulatory requests (e.g. DMCA)
  • Advocating with our customers and other service providers for collaboration on making the internet a safer place

What we look for:

Candidates with an insatiable curiosity for understanding how things work, why they fail, how the bad guys think, and what we can do to keep them out.

open quoteInformation Security is a mindset, a passion, and a lifestyle... either you run away from the fire, or you run towards it.close quote

image

Will Lefevers

Director, Security Operations

open quoteFrom legal requests to phishing and fighting fraud, we aim to protect our network from bad actors and keep it a safe place for our wonderful customers. We work to ensure trust on our platform and provide a reputable cloud computing service.close quote

image

Alice Rosenberg Coyler

SOC Analyst II

open quoteI am someone who craves novelty. Working within the Security Operations Center provides me with that on a daily basis. The people I work with are adept at identifying new trends and behaviors, as well as bringing new approaches to old problems.close quote

image

Mike White

Manager, Security Operations

Trust & Governance

Our mission

Earn universal trust in DigitalOcean as the safest cloud computing provider available.

You can find our team working on:

  • Engaging about privacy and security with the DigitalOcean community
  • Supporting our privacy-focused customer experience by managing customer data in a proactive manner
  • Helping our small business customers with their security and privacy questions
  • Managing our privacy and security certifications to make sure we can help support the requirements of our customers
  • Managing communications and awareness campaigns on privacy and provide thought leadership

What we look for:

Candidates that believe in the power of building trust-based relationships with customers and partners. We are critical thinkers who believe in a better cloud experience begins and ends with conscious data stewardship.

open quoteBuilding customer trust takes innovative solutions, working cross-functionally, and constantly engaging with customers to understand their changing needs. No work day is ever the same.close quote

image

Megan Snyder

Manager, Trust & Governance

Product & Infrastructure Security

Our mission

Identify risk in our product and control plane, and engineer innovative ways to minimize that risk.

You can find our team working on:

  • Designing secure by default management, control plane, and infrastructure security
  • Collaborating with systems teams on hypervisor and host-based security
  • Architecting analytics for security logging and monitoring
  • Making it easy for our engineers to design and deploy secure products
  • Consulting with engineering teams to minimize and mitigate exploitable software flaws by understanding bad actors' methods, motivations, and techniques

open quoteIt's extremely rewarding and motivating to work on a team that rallies around doing the right thing for our customers, which includes incorporating security best practices at every level of the stack.close quote

image

Heather Cannon

Manager, Security Operations

IT

Our mission

Create the technology backbone for innovation and global company engagement.

You can find our team working on:

  • Providing IT solutions that follow our value of "Simplicity in all we DO"
  • Ensuring our new employees have a great onboarding experience
  • Providing a high level of support for employees day-to-day IT needs
  • Functioning as the technology backbone for our employees

What we look for:

Candidates that have a strong customer-first attitude and believe in building strong business relationships. Who also has a passion for technology and learning.

open quoteWorking on a passionate IT team at DO allows us the opportunity to help in the long term growth and success of our colleagues and business as a whole.close quote

image

Colin St Clair

IT Specialist

