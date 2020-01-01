Making security a part of innovation.
Our mission is to predict, protect from, and respond to those who seek to disrupt and do harm to DigitalOcean, our customers, and our customersâ€™ customers.
Candidates who are passionate about security, and can work confidently in a constantly evolving environment. We want fast-learners who are tirelessly seeking new knowledge and challenging the status-quo approach.
Working with a team of highly skilled software engineers to secure the product and contribute to the overall well-being of the internet is an exhilarating and rewarding experience.
Kurt Bugbee
Security Engineer II
Our mission is to minimize and manage harm to the Company, Employees, Customers, and the Internet.
Candidates with an insatiable curiosity for understanding how things work, why they fail, how the bad guys think, and what we can do to keep them out.
Information Security is a mindset, a passion, and a lifestyle... either you run away from the fire, or you run towards it.
Will Lefevers
Director, Security Operations
From legal requests to phishing and fighting fraud, we aim to protect our network from bad actors and keep it a safe place for our wonderful customers. We work to ensure trust on our platform and provide a reputable cloud computing service.
Alice Rosenberg Coyler
SOC Analyst II
I am someone who craves novelty. Working within the Security Operations Center provides me with that on a daily basis. The people I work with are adept at identifying new trends and behaviors, as well as bringing new approaches to old problems.
Mike White
Manager, Security Operations
Earn universal trust in DigitalOcean as the safest cloud computing provider available.
Candidates that believe in the power of building trust-based relationships with customers and partners. We are critical thinkers who believe in a better cloud experience begins and ends with conscious data stewardship.
Building customer trust takes innovative solutions, working cross-functionally, and constantly engaging with customers to understand their changing needs. No work day is ever the same.
Megan Snyder
Manager, Trust & Governance
Identify risk in our product and control plane, and engineer innovative ways to minimize that risk.
It's extremely rewarding and motivating to work on a team that rallies around doing the right thing for our customers, which includes incorporating security best practices at every level of the stack.
Heather Cannon
Manager, Security Operations
Create the technology backbone for innovation and global company engagement.
Candidates that have a strong customer-first attitude and believe in building strong business relationships. Who also has a passion for technology and learning.
Working on a passionate IT team at DO allows us the opportunity to help in the long term growth and success of our colleagues and business as a whole.
Colin St Clair
IT Specialist