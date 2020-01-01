Streamlining the delivery of projects, programs, and products.
Candidates who are passionate about transforming chaos into clarity.
Every day at DO brings challenging and rewarding opportunities to support the growth of the product engineering team by maintaining a fine balance between structure and flexibility, allowing creativity to flourish and delivery to accelerate.
Katerina Guseva
Senior Technical Program Manager
DO's unique and remote friendly culture empowers us as TPMs to collaborate and stay aligned as a fully distributed team. We've created a culture of supporting each other by idea sharing, strategy sessions, and regular 'TPM Guild' meetings, ultimately driving success across the high impact initiatives we work on and across the many teams we partner with.
Kelvin Sezto
Staff Technical Program Manager