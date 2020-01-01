Delivering a clear, consistent, and memorable experience.
Candidates who are passionate about creating simple experiences in a complex world.
We’re reimagining how developers experience "the cloud" and that demands a rigorous process from our design team. It’s a challenging space, but nothing beats that feeling of hearing 'I didn’t know I wanted this' from a customer.
Celia Lucas
Sr. Product Designer II
In Product Design, we turn complexity into simplicity by sweating the details, collaborating with and learning from teammates, listening to our customers, and making sure we have fun along the way.
Hayden Tarr
Sr. Product Designer II
I love working at DO because it IS actually about "love". Doing the work that I love, along with others who are just as passionate about their work and care about the same thing I do: helping our customers change the world for the better.
Colleen Diez
Manager, User Research