When the concept of open source was established, the goal was to create a “free and open software” movement where code was accessible to all without restriction or cost. This movement led to a community forming, one built primarily by enthusiasts and hobbyists. Eventually this evolved into the robust ecosystem we know today.

Open source now serves as both a hub of technology innovation and a home for coders of all skill levels to contribute, collaborate, and learn. But for many participants of open source, it’s also a place of solace. 31% of our survey respondents said that contributing to open source gives them a feeling of purpose, proof that the community does so much more than simply develop software. Given this strong personal connection many members of the community feel about open source, we knew that we needed to make this year’s edition of DigitalOcean Currents — our third open source focused report — a bit different.

2020 was a year unlike any other, so we wanted to better understand the role open source played in the lives of its members during this unique time. We wanted to learn how the pandemic impacted their participation and what changes they felt within the community. We also wanted to get their perspective on whether or not the core tenets of open source — “free” and “open” — still hold true today.

We decided to focus solely on those who were entrenched in the community of open source in 2020. While we surveyed more than 9,500 developers, this report focuses on the responses of the 4,440 who actively participated in open source over the course of 2020.

Key Findings:

Open source participation dropped in 2020, but active members dug deeper.

The percentage of respondents who actively participated in open source decreased from 63% in 2019 to 47% in 2020. However, the majority of those who did participate reported an increase in their overall involvement. 63% of respondents said they increased their participation and only 12% reported a decrease.

Free software changed the industry, but the individuals creating it could use some cash.

Only 12% of respondents were against paying contributors for their work with open source. Of the 88% who were either for payment or undecided about it, close to half of them (47%) believed tech companies should fund the payment of open source contributions. This is a much different perspective than that of the original founders of open source who wanted to keep the software free and separate from corporate influence.

The community is generally inclusive, but some argue it could be more ethical.

59% of participants believe open source is inclusive to people of all demographics, experience levels and locations. This is up slightly (1%) from 2019. Meanwhile, more than a third of respondents believe individuals should be allowed to restrict the use of their code.