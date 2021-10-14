Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) make up a huge part of the economy, but many solutions cater to enterprises, and SMBs face unique challenges when it comes to running their business and selecting technology solutions. To gather in-depth information about SMBs of all types and their challenges and use of cloud solutions today, DigitalOcean worked with research agency AspenFinn to conduct research with three groups:

Traditional SMBs: Businesses with less than 500 employees who provide non-technology products to customers Tech-focused SMBs: Businesses with less than 500 employees who provide technology-focused or hybrid products to customers Enterprises: Businesses with over 500 employees

To answer our questions surrounding business challenges and identify trends regarding SMBs and cloud usage, a survey was conducted with 2,400 IT decision makers in 48 countries. The main sample consists of a roughly equal amount of respondents in each of the three business types. A summary of findings is below, and you can download the full 50+ page report, which includes regional insights and additional data, by filling out this form.

Key Findings:

SMBs need simplicity at a good price from their cloud providers.

SMBs of all types have less technical staff than enterprises and are more likely to have multiple priorities when it comes to managing cloud solutions. This report found that the responsibility of managing cloud services often falls on the CEO, president, or even the owner of the traditional SMB. On top of limited technical staff, traditional SMBs note cost (19%), technical training and education (13%), and time required to manage services (12%) as barriers to cloud adoption, showing traditional SMBs are calling for cloud solutions that are less complex and easier to manage.

There is a knowledge gap amongst traditional SMBs when it comes to the cloud.

Traditional SMBs suffer from a knowledge gap around cloud solutions, which means their cloud setups are less complex than tech-focused SMBs and enterprises. For example, 48% of respondents from traditional SMBs are not familiar with the term “cloud native,” compared to the 5% of respondents from enterprises who are not familiar with the term. Meanwhile, 56% of respondents from traditional SMBs are not familiar with the term “digital native,” compared to the 18% of respondents from enterprises who are not familiar.

COVID-19 has caused an increased reliance on the cloud.

Of the respondents who reported increased cloud usage in 2020 due to COVID-driven digital acceleration, 82% of traditional SMBs, 82% of tech SMBs, and 92% of enterprises said their cloud usage has continued to increase this year. Sixty-nine percent of respondents believe the cloud has helped their business recover from the ongoing pandemic. Businesses of all sizes say coping with the impacts of COVID-19 is the biggest challenge they face right now, but for traditional SMBs, keeping up with the technology curve is just behind.

Cloud native businesses have unique challenges and characteristics.

We asked respondents if they consider themselves to be a cloud native business, meaning they leverage cloud solutions to build and scale their business. Enterprises and tech-focused SMBs were more likely to be cloud native businesses than traditional SMBs–64% of enterprises, 58% of tech-focused SMBs, and 35% of traditional SMBs say they are cloud native. Cloud native businesses are also more likely to consider themselves startups, find hiring and training employees on technology solutions a greater challenge, and say the complexity of cloud solutions is more of a challenge than non-cloud native businesses.