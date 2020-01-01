Sign up for the GitHub Student Developer Pack to receive a $100 DigitalOcean credit. This credit is available only for new users who are verified through the GitHub program as students. The credit is valid for one year from signup.

If you think you are eligible for a GitHub Student Developer Pack, you can sign up via the GitHub Student Developer Pack Benefits Page.

Once you have access to the benefits, in order to sign up for your DigitalOcean offer, you'll need to create an account on DigitalOcean Cloud and go through the sign up process, including inputting a valid credit card or linking a PayPal account. Once you have a verified account (after signup), you will be able to input your promo code in the Billing page of your account (input it in the Promo code section).

When your account is all ready, learn How to Create a Droplet from the DigitalOcean Control Panel. For additional learning resources and to connect with other developers, join our DigitalOcean Community.

If you have a question, feel free to ask in our Community Questions section. In case you need additional support, you can contact Cloud Support.



