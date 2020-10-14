Last updated October 14, 2020
This Acceptable Use Policy (this “AUP”) describes material and activities that are not allowed in connection with the Services offered by DigitalOcean. This AUP is not exhaustive, and DigitalOcean reserves the right to take remedial action in connection with content or uses that are not specifically described below.
You are responsible for violations of this AUP by anyone using your account with your permission or on an unauthorized basis. You are also responsible for violations of this AUP by Your Users. Your use of the Services to assist another person in an activity that would violate this AUP if performed by you is a violation of the AUP. We may modify this AUP at any time by posting a revised version on the DigitalOcean Websites and/or Services.
All capitalized and formally defined terms in this AUP have the same meaning as in the Terms of Service.
You may not use the Services for any unlawful or abusive purpose. Prohibited activities include:
You may not use the Services to violate the security or integrity of any network, computer or communications system, software application, or network or computing device (each, a “System”). Prohibited activities include:
You may not make network connections to any users, hosts, or networks unless you have permission to communicate with them. Prohibited activities include:
You will not distribute, publish, send, or facilitate the sending of unsolicited mass e-mail or other messages, promotions, advertising, or solicitations (like “spam”), including commercial advertising and informational announcements. You will not alter or obscure mail headers or assume a sender’s identity without the sender’s explicit permission. You will not collect replies to messages sent from another internet service provider if those messages violate this AUP or the acceptable use policy of that provider. You must use reasonable efforts to secure any device or network within your control against being used in breach of the applicable laws against spam and unsolicited email, including where appropriate by the installation of antivirus software, firewall software and operating system and application software patches and updates. You will not take any action which directly or indirectly results in any of our IP addresses being listed on any abuse database (e.g., Spamhaus).
You must comply with the laws and regulations applicable to bulk or commercial email in your jurisdiction. In addition, your bulk or commercial email must meet the following requirements:
These mail policies apply to messages sent using the Services, or to messages sent from any System by you or any person on your behalf that directly or indirectly refer the recipient to a site hosted via the Services. In addition, you may not use a third-party e-mail service that does not practice similar procedures for all of its customers. These requirements apply to distribution lists created by third parties to the same extent as if you created the list.
You may not attempt to probe, scan, penetrate, or test the vulnerability of a DigitalOcean system or network, or to breach the DigitalOcean security or authentication measures, whether by passive or intrusive techniques, or conduct any security or malware research on or using the Services, without DigitalOcean’s prior written consent.
You may not use any shared System provided by DigitalOcean in a way that unnecessarily interferes with the normal operation of the shared System, or that consumes a disproportionate share of the resources of the System. For example, we may require you to repair coding abnormalities in your cloud-hosted code if it unnecessarily conflicts with other customers’ use of the Services. You agree that we may quarantine or delete any data stored on a shared System if the data is infected with a virus, or is otherwise corrupted, and has the potential to infect or corrupt the System or other customers’ data that is stored on the same system.
You must have valid and current information on file with your domain name registrar for any domain hosted on the DigitalOcean network. You may only use IP addresses assigned to you by DigitalOcean in connection with your DigitalOcean Service. You agree that if you register a DNS record or zone on DigitalOcean-managed or operated DNS servers or services for a domain of which you are not the registrant or administrative contact according to the registrars’ WHOIS system, that, upon request from the registrant or administrative contact according to the registrars WHOIS system, DigitalOcean may modify, transfer, or delete such records or zones.
We reserve the right, but have no obligation, to investigate any suspected violation of this AUP or misuse of the Services about which we have actual knowledge. In connection with such investigations, we may report any activity that we suspect violates any law or regulation to appropriate law enforcement officials, regulators, or other appropriate third parties. Such reporting may include disclosing, reviewing and preserving appropriate customer information consistent with applicable law. We also may cooperate with appropriate law enforcement agencies, regulators, or other appropriate third parties to help with the investigation and prosecution of illegal conduct by providing network and systems information related to alleged violations of this AUP.
If we determine, in our discretion, that you have violated this AUP, we may remove, disable access to, or modify any content or resource and/or to suspend or terminate your use of the Services. We also may intercept or block any content or traffic belonging to you or to users where the Services are being used unlawfully or not in accordance with this AUP. Our right to suspend or terminate your use of the Services applies even if a violation is committed unintentionally or without your authorization. Such right is not an obligation on us to act at any given time or with respect to any given Subscriber, and we may exercise such right at any time within our sole discretion.
If you become aware of any suspected violation of this AUP, please notify us by providing a full explanation of the bases for the violation. We may request your assistance to help stop or remedy the violation. To report any violation of this AUP or make related inquiries, please contact us here.