Last updated: December 20, 2019

DigitalOcean, LLC ("Company") has adopted the following general policy toward copyright infringement in accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (http://lcweb.loc.gov/copyright/legislation/dmca.pdf) ("DMCA"). The address of the Designated Agent to Receive Notification of Claimed Infringement ("Designated Agent") is listed below.

Procedure for Reporting Copyright Infringement

The Company responds to copyright notifications submitted under the DMCA. Section 512 of the DMCA outlines the statutory requirements necessary for formally reporting copyright infringement, as well as providing instructions on how an affected party can appeal a removal by submitting a counter-notice.

If you believe that material or content residing on or accessible through Company’s websites or services infringes a copyright, please send a notice of copyright infringement containing the following information to the Designated Agent listed below:

A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright that has been allegedly infringed. Identification of works or materials being infringed; this includes, at a minimum and if applicable, the URL or IP address of the link shown on the site where such material may be found, as well as the reference or link to the material or activity that you claim to be infringing, that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate that reference or link, including at a minimum, if applicable, the URL or IP address of the link shown on the site where such reference or link may be found. Contact information about the notifier including address, telephone number and, if available, e-mail address. A statement that the notifier has a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; include this statement in the body of the notice:

I hereby state that I have a good faith belief that the disputed use of the copyrighted material or reference or link to such material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law (e.g., as a fair use). A statement made under penalty of perjury that the information provided is accurate and the notifying party is authorized to make the complaint on behalf of the copyright owner; include this statement in the body of the notice:

I hereby state that the information in this notice is accurate and, under penalty of perjury, that I am the owner, or authorized to act on behalf of the owner, of the copyright or of an exclusive right under the copyright that is allegedly infringed.

Please contact the Designated Agent at dmca@digitalocean.com or at:

DigitalOcean, LLC

Attn: Legal

101 Avenue of the Americas, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10013

Consequences of Sending A DMCA Notice

The Company will review your notice for accuracy, validity, and completeness. If we find that it satisfies these requirements, we will forward the notice to the customer or user associated with the allegedly infringing material. If the person who posted the material believes that the notice is incorrect or that they have the right to use the material at issue, they may send a counter-notice under Section 512(g)(3) of the DMCA.

Please be aware that under 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), you may be liable for any damages, including costs and attorneys’ fees incurred by us or our users, if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity is infringing. So before you send a DMCA notice, make sure that you are the actual copyright holder (or are authorized to act on behalf of the owner), that you have a good-faith belief that the material you are identifying is actually infringing, and that you understand the repercussions of submitting a false claim.

Repeat Infringer Policy

Consistent with the requirements of the DMCA, the Company will terminate, in appropriate circumstances, the accounts of subscribers who repeatedly infringe the copyrights of others.