Last updated: December 20, 2019
DigitalOcean, LLC ("Company") has adopted the following general policy toward copyright infringement in accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (http://lcweb.loc.gov/copyright/legislation/dmca.pdf) ("DMCA"). The address of the Designated Agent to Receive Notification of Claimed Infringement ("Designated Agent") is listed below.
The Company responds to copyright notifications submitted under the DMCA. Section 512 of the DMCA outlines the statutory requirements necessary for formally reporting copyright infringement, as well as providing instructions on how an affected party can appeal a removal by submitting a counter-notice.
If you believe that material or content residing on or accessible through Company’s websites or services infringes a copyright, please send a notice of copyright infringement containing the following information to the Designated Agent listed below:
Please contact the Designated Agent at dmca@digitalocean.com or at:
DigitalOcean, LLC
Attn: Legal
101 Avenue of the Americas, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10013
The Company will review your notice for accuracy, validity, and completeness. If we find that it satisfies these requirements, we will forward the notice to the customer or user associated with the allegedly infringing material. If the person who posted the material believes that the notice is incorrect or that they have the right to use the material at issue, they may send a counter-notice under Section 512(g)(3) of the DMCA.
Please be aware that under 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), you may be liable for any damages, including costs and attorneys’ fees incurred by us or our users, if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity is infringing. So before you send a DMCA notice, make sure that you are the actual copyright holder (or are authorized to act on behalf of the owner), that you have a good-faith belief that the material you are identifying is actually infringing, and that you understand the repercussions of submitting a false claim.
Consistent with the requirements of the DMCA, the Company will terminate, in appropriate circumstances, the accounts of subscribers who repeatedly infringe the copyrights of others.