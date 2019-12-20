Last updated: December 20, 2019

If you are a trademark owner who believes that material being hosted by a DigitalOcean customer violates your trademark rights, you can send a notification of alleged infringement. To do so, please send a notice to the Designated Agent listed below that includes all of the following information:

A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the trademark that has been allegedly infringed. Identification of the trademark that is being infringed. If this is a registered trademark, you should include the registration information; if it is not a registered trademark, please provide a description or a copy of the trademark at issue. Identification of the material you believe is infringing your trademark. This should include the URL where such material may be found (if one exists), and any other information (including IP address) that will enable us to locate that material. Your contact information, including address, telephone number, and e-mail address. A statement that you have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the trademark owner, its agent, or the law. A statement made under penalty of perjury that the information provided is accurate and that the notifying party is authorized to make the complaint on behalf of the trademark owner.

DigitalOcean will review your notice for accuracy, validity, and completeness. If we find that it satisfies these requirements, we will forward the notice to the customer or user associated with the allegedly infringing material.

Please contact the Designated Agent at dmca@digitalocean.com or at:

DigitalOcean, LLC

Attn: Legal

101 Avenue of the Americas, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10013