DigitalOcean takes seriously the trust our users place in us. Our customers expect us to safeguard their data as if it were our own, and they expect us to communicate openly if we might be compelled to share their data with a third party.

On this page you'll find DigitalOcean's published transparency reports, detailing the number, type and status of government information requests we receive. Moving forward, we'll be publishing these reports twice a year.

For more information about how we handle these sorts of requests, please take a look at our initial blog post, Law Enforcement Guide, Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service.

Report history