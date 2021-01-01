Who is eligible for migration support?

This support is primarily for businesses that don’t use DigitalOcean currently but are looking to move their production workloads to DigitalOcean. If you are an existing DigitalOcean customer, we can connect you to your Customer Success Manager (if applicable) or provide you resources to help with migrating a workload to DigitalOcean.

What is included as part of this offering?

Based on the review of your use case, our team will determine your eligibility to receive a one time promotional credit. You can use that credit to save you from having to pay for two cloud hosting companies at the same time. Our team will work with your business to determine the right amount of credit to support your workload.

Your business is also eligible for consulting from our Solutions Engineering team to help plan out your migration and move over resources to DigitalOcean.

This level of support is dependent on your use case and the size of the workload you plan to bring over to DigitalOcean.

By filling out the form do I automatically qualify for a supported migration?

Unfortunately, no. This offer is restricted to businesses who meet certain spend and workload sizing thresholds. We hope that everyone who is interested in moving to DigitalOcean benefits from the self-guided migration. We also will provide everyone the option to engage one of our trusted partners, who provide a range of migration services and support.

Who is a good fit for a supported migration?

Businesses that need help with migrating their production workloads from on-premises or another cloud provider to DigitalOcean are a good fit for a supported migration. Businesses who qualify can leverage expert guidance, training, and technical support to confidently plan and execute their migration.

What services can I migrate to DigitalOcean?

The core of our platform consists of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) technologies that include our compute offering – called Droplets – network, and storage services.

DigitalOcean also provides a highly select set of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technologies including Managed Kubernetes, Managed databases and App Platform. To learn more check out our product portfolio.