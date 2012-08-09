DigitalOcean in the news

5 NYC Companies That Thrived in 2020

Built In  •   Dec 17, 2020

How Small Businesses are Leveraging Cloud Computing During the Pandemic for Business Success

SmallBizDaily  •  Dec 15, 2020

12 predictions for HR and the workplace in 2021

TechRepublic  •  Dec 9, 2020

Kubernetes: What You Need To Know

Forbes  •  Dec 5, 2020

Announcing the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards Finalists

DevOps.com  •   Dec 2, 2020

Multiple stops on the cloud compute continuum – all with their own merits

CIOL  •  Dec 2, 2020

How Startups Can Overcome Obstacles In their Cloud Journey

Entrepreneur  •  Dec 1, 2020

DigitalOcean Releases Container Registry

Database Trends and Applications  •  Dec 1, 2020

Software Development Trends for 2021

DevPro Journal  •  Nov 19, 2020

DigitalOcean Dives Deeper into Containers and Kubernetes

Container Journal  •  Nov 10, 2020

CEO vision: From cloud dark horse to unicorn 

Frontier Enterprise  •  Nov 6, 2020

DigitalOcean Appoints GoDaddy and Shutterfly CEOs to Its Board of Directors

Hosting Journal  •  Nov 3, 2020

DigitalOcean Enters PaaS With App Platform

InfoQ  •  Oct 13, 2020

DigitalOcean App Platform Eases Kubernetes Deployments for Developers

The New Stack  •  Oct 8, 2020

DigitalOcean Unfurls Managed PaaS Environment Based on Kubernetes

Container Journal  •  Oct 7, 2020

DigitalOcean launches App Platform service to automate infrastructure management

SiliconANGLE  •  Oct 6, 2020 

Braintrust

Protocol  •  Oct 1, 2020

The Next Boom: In The Fast-Emerging Digital Economy, Company Size Is Irrelevant

Forbes  •  Sep 8, 2020

Indian small businesses look to ramp up technical hiring amid COVID-19 crisis

Business Today India  •  Aug 30, 2020

The secret to becoming an open source project lead

TechRepublic   •  Aug 7, 2020

Amazon Reports Earnings on Thursday: 5 Key Themes to Watch

TheStreet  •  Jul 28, 2020 

Meet the 53 most valuable enterprise tech startups, worth as much as $216 billion collectively

Business Insider  •  Jul 26, 2020

The top 4 best practices for managing engineering teams remotely, according to 

managers from productivity companies like Asana, GitHub, and Atlassian

Business Insider   •  Jul 25, 2020

Work from home and now you're moving? Here's what to know before you rent or buy

ZDNet   •  Jul 20, 2020

S&P 500 earnings set to plunge as the coronavirus batters all sectors — with Wall Street counting on a bounce that may not come

MarketWatch  •  Jul 14, 2020

These are the 16 Largest NYC Tech Startup Funding Rounds of Q2 2020

AlleyWatch  •  Jul 7, 2020

Why We Put 137 People on Our Cover

Entrepreneur  •  Jul 7, 2020Will The Facebook Ad Boycott Hurt Its Business?

Protocol  •  Jul 2, 2020

The 10 Biggest Cloud Computing News Stories Of 2020 (So Far)

CRN  •  Jun 29, 2020

IT heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic

CIO   •  Jun 24, 2020

6 reasons we get so tired when working from home

Fast Company  •  Jun 22, 2020

Distributed software engineering teams lean on classic tools: collaboration and agile

CIO Dive  •  May 29, 2020

Online learning, now at an all-time high, signals a new future for education

TechRepublic  •  May 21 2020

DigitalOcean rises to $1B+ valuation

Pitchbook  •  May 15, 2020

Andreesen Horowitz and Access Industries invest $50 million in cloud platform Digital Ocean⁠ making it a unicorn heading for an IPO

Business Insider  •  May 15, 2020

Unicorn sighting: ‘Developer cloud’ provider DigitalOcean raises $50M on $1.15B valuation

SiliconANGLE  •  May 14, 2020

DigitalOcean raises $50M more from Access Industries and a16z

TechCrunch  •  May 14, 2020

New York’s Newest Unicorn: Based DigitalOcean Raises $50M At $1.15B Valuation

Crunchbase News  •  May 14, 2020

NYC cloud hosting provider raises $50 million, now valued at $1.15 billion

New York Business Journal  •  May 14, 2020

DigitalOcean Raises $50M Funding, Surpasses $1.15B Valuation

Built In NYC  •  May 14, 2020

Tech pitches in to fight COVID-19 pandemic

ComputerWorld  •  May 5, 2020

Tech for good during COVID-19: Pivots and partnerships to help people deal

TechCrunch  •  Apr 12, 2020

How Deepsync Is Leveraging Cloud Infra As It Looks To Revolutionise India’s Audio Production Industry

Inc42   •  Mar 30, 2020

Web Hosting on the Cloud via MilesWeb

VAR India   •  Feb 24, 2020

Cloud Computing Company DigitalOcean Closes on $300M Bank Debt Financing

Built In NYC  •  Feb 21, 2020

Digital Ocean sets course for profitability after debt funding deal 

DevClass  •  Feb 21, 2020

DigitalOcean Closes $300M Bank Debt Financing 

FinSMEs  •  Feb 21, 2020

DigitalOcean raises $100M in debt as it scales toward revenue of $300M, profitability

TechCrunch  •  Feb 20, 2020

Singapore-Based TrakInvest Is Changing The Investment Landscape In India With An Edtech Approach

Inc42  •  Jan 6, 2020

DigitalOcean and Trainman – Modernizing India’s train journeys
IT Voice •  Dec 4, 2019

How Vakilsearch Is Leveraging Cloud Infrastructure To Help SMEs Navigate India's Complex Legal System

Inc 42  •  Nov 14, 2019

A Case For Simplicity

IT Next  •  Oct 24, 2019

How Multilingual Digital Banking Platform Cointab Is Leveraging The Cloud For Its Growing User Base

Inc42  •  Aug 21, 2019

Man Vs Machine: How AI-Enabled Verification Can Fetch Faster And Better Results

Inc42  •  Apr 10, 2019

DigitalOcean Turns To The Channel For Next Stage Of Growth
CRN  •  Mar 18, 2019

DigitalOcean Adds PostgreSQL Database To Its Growing Portfolio Of Managed Services
Forbes  •  Feb 16, 2019

DigitalOcean Kicks Off Managed Database Service With PostgreSQL Support
SDX Central  •  Feb 15, 2019

DigitalOcean launches it managed database service
TechCrunch  •  Feb 14, 2019

DigitalOcean, an upstart rival to Amazon Web Services, just hired a former VMware exec as its new CTO
Business Insider  •  Feb 7, 2019

The 20 Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Vendors Of The 2019 Cloud 100
CRN  •  Feb 4, 2019

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Hacktoberfest
SD Times •  Feb 1, 2019

How EdGE Networks’ AI Engine Is Helping Us Give HR Managers An Edge

Inc42  •  Jan 29, 2019

DigitalOcean Unveils Managed Kubernetes Services, Channel Plans
Channel Futures  •  Dec 19, 2018

The Loneliest Job in a Tight Labor Market
The Wall Street Journal  •  Dec 19, 2018

DigitalOcean launches its container service
TechCrunch  •  Dec 10, 2018

DigitalOcean Expands Its Cloud Platform With A Managed Kubernetes Offering
Forbes  •  Dec 10, 2018

Open Source at 20: What's Next?
Information Week  •  Nov 21, 2018

How Rapido’s Technology Platform Is Adding Fuel To The Fire Of Ride Sharing

Inc42  •  Nov 19, 2018

IT Science Case Study: Automating IT Infrastructure to Go with the Flow
Eweek  •  Nov 21, 2018

Report: Developers are not clear on how to get involved in the open-source community
SD Times  •  Oct 30, 2018

The 10 programming languages developers use most in open source projects
Tech Republic •  Oct 26, 2018

IT skills gap: Facts vs. fictions
Cio  •  Oct 1, 2018

5 Best Practices When You're Designing for Developers
Invision Blog • Sep 18, 2018

DigitalOcean Review
PC Mag  •  Sep 17, 2018

A tour of cloud computing: “The next step is to make integrations between cloud services as easy as possible”
JaxEnter  •  Sep 7, 2018

DigitalOcean review
TechRadar  •  Aug 23, 2018

Ask these 4 questions before hiring a remote worker
Fast Company  •  Aug 20, 2018

DigitalOcean: Product Overview and Analysis
EWeek  •  Jul 24, 2018

How AI Is Improving The Landscape Of Work
Forbes  •  Mar 29, 2018

AWS is Intimidating—but not in the way you think it is
Info World •  Mar 19, 2018

17 Simple Things These Successful Executives Do Every Day No Matter What
INC  •  Mar 12, 2018

Why Your Engineers Should Spend More Time Writing Open Source Software Code
Forbes  •  Mar 7, 2018

Why Developers Will Be More Marketable If They Know This Skill
Forbes  •  Feb 28, 2018

Research Shows That Your First-Time Managers Aren't Ready to Lead. Now, What?
Entrepreneur  •  Feb 19, 2018

SD Times GitHub Project of the Week: Go-Libvirt
SD Times  •  Feb 16, 2018

DigitalOcean gives you more RAM and storage for the same price
TechCrunch  •  Jan 16, 2018

DigitalOcean Revamps Compute Plans and Pricing Structure
InfoQ  •  Jan 16, 2018

10 ways AI will impact the enterprise in 2018
TechRepublic  •  Jan 4, 2018

What it's like to be a developer at …
INCREMENT  •  Oct 19, 2017

While Amazon and Microsoft battle in the cloud wars, this startup quietly built a $175 million business by picking up their slack
Busniess Insider  •  Oct 13, 2017

SaaStr Podcast #1432: Ben Uretsky, CEO @ DigitalOcean on Scaling To 1m Customers with No Sales Team
Saastr  •  Sep 22, 2017

Reality of Growth at Scale w/ Greg Warden of DigitalOcean
The Hot Aisle •  Sep 21, 2017

New security data from Synopsys, cloud trends from DigitalOcean and a new APM tool from ZeroTurnaround
SD Times  •  Sep 21, 2017

DigitalOcean Launches Object Storage for Developer Cloud
Eweek  •  Sep 20, 2017

DigitalOcean Adds Object Storage and Machine Learning
The New Stack  •  Sep 20, 2017

Digital Ocean launches Spaces, its object storage service
TechCrunch  •  Sep 20, 2017

Cloud wars heat up: DigitalOcean goes up against Amazon
CNBC  •  May 11, 2017

DigitalOcean launches a free monitoring service for its public cloud
Soliconangle  •  Apr 4, 2017

DigitalOcean Now Provides Droplet Monitoring
The New Stack  •  Apr 4, 2017

DigitalOcean Releases Free-of-Charge Cloud Server Monitor
Eweek •  Apr 4, 2017

DigitalOcean adds free monitoring to its cloud virtual machines
Network World  •  Apr 4, 2017

Can NYC-based DigitalOcean corner the market one developer at a time?
Siliconangle  •  Apr 3, 2017

Five things you should know about Julia Austin
The Boston Globe  •  Mar 31, 2017

The Journey of the Developer with DigitalOcean
The Cube  •  Mar 30, 2017

DigitalOcean Adds Load Balancers
Forbes  •  Feb 20, 2017

Women to Watch: Julia Austin — chief technology officer at DigitalOcean Inc.
Boston Business Journal  •  Feb 16, 2017

DigitalOcean releases load balancers, the easiest and fastest way to achieve 100% uptime for production workloads
SD Times  •  Feb 15, 2017

With Almost A Million Registered Users, DigitalOcean Is Ready To Ride The Cloud Wave
Forbes  •  Feb 14, 2017

DigitalOcean Load Balancers Help Users Handle Complex Cloud Workloads
TheWhir  •  Feb 14, 2017

DigitalOcean releases its load balancer product
ComputerWorld  •  Feb 14, 2017

DigitalOcean launches load balancers
TechCrunch  •  Feb 14, 2017

DigitalOcean fills gap in its public cloud with new managed load balancing
Siliconangle  •  Feb 14, 2017

With nearly 1m users on its books, DigitalOcean touts load balancers
The Register  •  Feb 14, 2017

DigitalOcean Now Offers Load Balancing as a Service
The New Stack  •  Feb 14, 2017

Cloud made easy: Get started with DigitalOcean
InfoWorld  •  Feb 13, 2017

Review: DigitalOcean keeps the cloud simple
InfoWorld  •  Jan 11, 2017

The 10 Coolest Cloud Startups Of 2016
CRN  •  Dec 19, 2016

100 of the most exciting startups in New York City
Business Insider  •  Dec 8, 2016

Former VMware and Akamai exec to head cloud startup's new Cambridge office
Boston Business Journal  •  Nov 15, 2016

DigitalOcean’s CTO Julia Austin named a top woman in cloud innovations by CloudNOW
The Red Mark  •  Nov 3, 2016

25 Cloud Vendors Worth Watching
Information Week  •  Sep 26, 2016

DigitalOcean Launches Startup Accelerator Program Hatch
The Whir  •  Sep 12, 2016

DigitalOcean Launches Hatch Effort to Boost Startups
EWeek  •  Sep 9, 2016

DigitalOcean Offers a Lift to Startups with Accelerator Program
The New Stack  •  Sep 8, 2016

DigitalOcean offers $100K in cloud credits to startups
Silliconangle  •  Sep 7, 2016

DigitalOcean Lures Startups With $100K Cloud Credits
Forbes  •  Sep 7, 2016

DigitalOcean's New CTO Doesn't Do Process for its Own Sake (But She Has a Process)
The New Stack  •  Aug 16, 2016

DigitalOcean Launches Block Storage Service for Storage-Hungry Cloud Users
The New Stack  •  Jul 13, 2016

DigitalOcean launches block storage and lets you store terabytes of data
TechCrunch  •  Jul 13, 2016

7 Hugely Successful Companies Spawned by Techstars
INC  •  Jun 15, 2016

DigitalOcean Names Former VMware, Akamai Engineering Lead CTO
TheWhir  •  Jun 7, 2016

GitLab-Digital Ocean partnership to provide free hosting for continuous online code testing
TechCrunch  •  Apr 19, 2016

GitLab and Digital Ocean parter to give developers cloud-based continuous integration
TNW  •  Apr 19, 2016

Hanging Out with Team DigitalOean – The Ideal Startup Culture Attracts Terrific Talent to Build Out Solutions for 11M+ Cloud Servers
Hosting Advice  •  Apr 19, 2016

GitLab adds free hosting to Continuous Integration for development teams
SD Times  •  Apr 19, 2016

DigitalOcean gets $130 million credit line because servers are really expensive
TechCrunch  •  Apr 14, 2016

DigitalOcean on a stratospheric growth path, scoops up cash
Network World  •  Apr 14, 2016

Cloud Computing Upstart DigitalOcean Borrows $131 Million To Add Storage And Expand Into India
Forbes  •  Apr 14, 2016

DigitalOcean Gets $130 Million to Build a Bigger, Better Cloud
Fortune  •  Apr 14, 2016

The Square Foot Features DigitalOcean
Forbes  •  Apr 7, 2016

Digitalocean to Open Data Centre in Bengaluru
Silicon India  •  Feb 23, 2016

DigitalOcean announces plans to enter India
The Times of India  •  Feb 22, 2016

DigitalOcean To Launch In India This Summer; Will Invest $5mn For Local Operation
Next Big What  •  Feb 22, 2016

Cloud computing major DigitalOcean to set up first data centre in India
The Hindu Businessline  •  Feb 22, 2016

The world's 2nd largest cloud hosting company plans to launch data center in Bangalore
Tech in Asia  •  Feb 22, 2016

Atlassian Bitbucket now lets you deploy code to AWS, Microsoft Azure, DigitalOcean
Venturebeat  •  Dec 3, 2015

Atlassian Now Helps Developers Deploy Code From Bitbucket Directly To AWS, Azure and DigitalOcean
TechCrunch  •  Dec 3, 2015

Tiger (er, Shark) of the Month: DigitalOcean Makes Getting to Cloud Easy
Gigaom  •  Nov 10, 2015

DigitalOcean continues to gain ground with its virtual private servers, droplets
Siliconangle  •  Nov 3, 2015

DigitalOcean Adds Floating IPs To Kill Server Downtime Once And For All
TechCrunch  •  Oct 21, 2015

New functionality delivers flexibility and sustainability to DigitalOcean users
Cloud Sprawl  •  Oct 21, 2015

DigitalOcean Gears Up for Heavier Cloud Workloads
The New Stack  •  Oct 21, 2015

DigitalOcean Launches First Candian Data Centre In Toronto
Betakit  •  Sep 23, 2015

Five Reasons Why Developers Love DigitalOcean
Forbes  •  Sep 10, 2015

Bitnami furthers its one-click world, adds DigitalOcean to the list
Network World  •  Aug 11, 2015

DigitalOcean Teams Up With Bitnami, Now Lets You Install Over 100 Web Apps With A Few Clicks
TechCrunch  •  Aug 11, 2015

DigitalOcean just raised $83 Million and you don't even know what it is. Allow me to explain
VentureBeat  •  Jul 15, 2015

This fast-rising cloud startup just raised $83 Million
Fortune  •  Jul 15, 2015

DigitalOcean Raises $83 Million Series B Round Led by Access Industries
Techcrunch  •  Jul 15, 2015

Amazon Web Services Competitor DigitalOcean Raises $83 Million
Bloomberg Business  •  Jul 15, 2015

Cloud provider DigitalOcean adds team accounts as company adoption grows
VentureBeat  •  Jun 9, 2015

Netcraft: DigitalOcean Second Largest Hosting Company Behind AWS
THEWHIR  •  MAY 5, 2015

DigitalOcean eröffnet Rechenzentrum für IaaS in Deutschland
It Espresso  •  Apr 16, 2015

DigitalOcean eröffnet Rechenzentrum in Deutschland
Internet World  •  Apr 16, 2015

On A Continuing Roll, DigitalOcean Hires Up And Opens New Data Center
Forbes  •  Apr 15, 2015

DigitalOcean's Developer Cloud Adds German Data Center
Data Center knowledge  •  Apr 15, 2015

DigitalOcean eröffnet Rechenzentrum in Frankfurt am Main
Heise Developer  •  Apr 15, 2015

Ein modernes deutsches Data Center (fast nur) für Startups
Grunderszene  •  Apr 15, 2015

This fast-growing startup picks up a Google vet as it takes on Amazon and the world
Business Insider  •  Apr 8, 2015

10 Hottest Startups In 2015
Investopedia  •  Mar 9, 2015

26 enterprise startups to bet your career on in 2015
Business Insider  •  Feb 2, 2015

DigitalOcean Now Supports FreeBSD
TechCrunch  •  Jan 14, 2015

FreeBSD Now Supported by DigitalOcean
The New Stack  •  Jan 14, 2015

Libscore helps developers determine which Javascript libraries are worth using
TNW  •  Dec 16, 2014

Open Source Tool Libscore Ranks JavaScript Libraries
The New Stack  •  Dec 16, 2014

DigitalOcean's Plan For Cloud Domination: Treat Developers Like Gods
ReadWrite  •  Nov 20, 2014

Netcraft: DigitalOcean Now Third-Largest Cloud
Data Center Knowledge  •  Nov 14, 2014

DigitalOcean drafts Mesos to make its cloud more production-ready
Gigaom  •  Oct 28, 2014

DigitalOcean Partners With Mesosphere To Allow Developers To Focus On Apps, Not Servers
TechCrunch  •  Oct 28, 2014

Mesosphere Now Supported on DigitalOcean For Scaling and Managing Apps Without DevOps Hell
The New Stack  •  Oct 28, 2014

GitHub partners with 12 companies to give students free developer tools
VentureBeat  •  Oct 7, 2014

GitHub Sweetens Deal For Students With Developer Pack
Fast Company  •  Oct 7, 2014

GitHub Partners With DigitalOcean, Unreal Engine, Others To Give Students Free Access To Developer Tools
TechCrunch  •  Oct 7, 2014

DigitalOcean Partners With CoreOS To Bring Large-Scale Cluster Deployments To Its Platform
TechCrunch  •  Sep 5, 2014

DigitalOcean floats alpha images of Docker-happy CoreOS
The Register  •  Sep 5, 2014

With CoreOS, developers can now easily spin up Docker containers on DigitalOcean
Gigaom  •  Sep 5, 2014

DigitalOcean Now Supports CoreOS, the Lightweight Linux Distro for Hosting Docker Containers
The New Stack  •  Sep 5, 2014

Hot cloud DigitalOcean throws its support behind the Docker-friendly CoreOS operating system
VentureBeat  •  Sep 5, 2014

DigitalOcean Finds Some Docker Love Via CoreOS
Forbes  •  Sep 5, 2014

Here's proof that cloud price wars aren't slowing down DigitalOcean
New York Business Journal  •  Aug 29, 2014

Hackers, hipsters and hustlers – the dream team for innovation
CIO  •  Aug 13, 2014

How Niche Cloud Providers Compete With AWS, Google And Microsoft
Forbes  •  Aug 8, 2014

DigitalOcean looks to woo developers with London datacentre
Business Cloud News  •  Jul 15, 2014

Cloud Host DigitalOcean Opens New London Data Center
The Whir  •  Jul 15, 2014

DigitalOcean Expands To London
TechCrunch  •  Jul 15, 2014

Smashing, groovy, baby-yay capitalism! DigitalOcean flogs Brit VMs
The Register  •  Jul 15, 2014

DigitalOcean Bucks All The Cloud Hosting Rules- New London Facility Included
Forbes  •  Jul 15, 2014

DigitalOcean Expands into London with Equinix
Data Center Knowledge  •  Jul 15, 2014

DigitalOcean Opens New Data Center in London, Its Fifth With More to Come
The New Stack  •  Jul 15, 2014

Fast-growing cloud provider DigitalOcean lights up London data center
VentureBeat  •  Jul 15, 2014

Why you should know about DigitalOcean if you don't already
Gigaom  •  Jul 3, 2014

Upstart cloud player DigitalOcean to roll out IPv6 worldwide
Gigaom  •  Jul 17, 2014

DigitalOcean starts giving out IPv6 addresses in its cloud
VentureBeat  •  Jul 17, 2014

DigitalOcean's Journey From TechStars Reject To Cloud-Hosting Darling
TechCrunch  •  Mar 23, 2014

Andreessen Horowitz Backs DigitalOcean, a Cloud Computing Start-Up
The New York Times  •  Mar 6, 2014

The Daily Startup: DigitalOcean Raises $37M Series A Led by Andreessen Horowitz
The Wall Street Journal  •  Mar 6, 2014

DigitalOcean, a Fast-Growing Cloud Host, Lands $37 Million
ReCode  •  Mar 6, 2014

Andreessen Horowitz leads $37.2M investment in high-flyer DigitalOcean
Gigaom  •  Mar 6, 2014

Investors pour $37.2M into DigitalOcean's growing cloud
VentureBeat  •  Mar 6, 2014

NY's latest star startup lands $37.2M to grow firm
NEW YORK POST  •  Mar 6, 2014

On A Huge Growth Spurt, DigitalOcean Raises A Massive Series A
FORBES  •  Mar 6, 2014

DigitalOcean's cloud surpasses Amazon Web Services in one category
VentureBeat  •  Dec 24, 2013

Venture Capital Trends to Keep an Eye on
Bloomberg Televison  •  Oct 23, 2013

Getting Started With Ghost
Mashable  •  Oct 16, 2013

How Small Businesses Can Utilize the Cloud
Fox Business  •  Aug 21, 2013

Techstars Grad Takes on the Cloud Space
Bloomberg Television  •  Aug 8, 2013

DigitalOcean Raises $3.2M, Stakes its Claim on Developer-Friendly Cloud Hosting
Pandodaily •  Aug 7, 2013

Cloud Hosting Service DigitalOcean Raises $3.2M Seed Round Led By IA Ventures To Build Out Its Infrastructure
TechCrunch  •  Aug 7, 2013

Developer Favorite DigitalOcean Nabs $3.2M for its Cloud Hosting Service
VentureBeat  •  Aug 7, 2013

DigitalOcean Takes $3.2M to Make a Simple Cloud Bigger
Gigaom  •  Aug 7, 2013

Rapidly Growing DigitalOcean Opens Second NYC Data Center
PC World  •  Aug 2, 2013

DigitalOcean: Developer-Friendly Cloud Service On A Budget
Information Week  •  Jul 12, 2013
DigitalOcean Wants To Challenge Amazon, Linode And Co. With Better Prices, Marketing And Focus On Simplicity
TechCrunch  •  Jun 27, 2013
How SMBs Can Use the Cloud, Big Data to Fight Larger Rivals
Wired  •  Jun 18, 2013
The Meteoric Rise of DigitalOcean
NetCraft  •  Jun 13, 2013
TechStars Graduate DigitalOcean Switches To SSD For Its $5 Per Month VPS To Take On Linode And Rackspace
TechCrunch  •  Jan 15, 2013
Startup CEO: Ben Uretsky on Launching DigitalOcean, Raising Money And Joining TechStars
Forbes  •  Sep 19, 2012
DigitalOcean: These Open Web champions do supremely simple cloud hosting for the middle market
TNW  •  Aug 24, 2012
Amazon May Own the Skyscrapers of Cloud Hosting, But DigitalOcean Is Looking to Own Main Street
Pandodaily  •  Aug 14, 2012
TechStars Boulder Demo Day: from cloud hosting to 'co-working on steroids'
VentureBeat  •  Aug 9, 2012

