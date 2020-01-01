DigitalOcean Teams

Securely and efficiently collaborate on projects with unlimited users, two-factor authentication, and all of your projects on a single bill.

Get started
image
No user limits

Create teams with as many members as you’d like. Member email addresses can be linked to multiple teams, while each team has its own profile.

image
Secure access

Team owners can help ensure their application remains secure by checking which team members have activated two-factor authentication.

image
Team-level billing

Each team has its own bill and payment method. A special Biller user type can update the payment method while otherwise having read-only access.

Invite and manage users, and ensure security with two-factor authentication.

Invite and manage users, and ensure security with two-factor authentication.

Join over 100,000 teams on DigitalOcean

Create your account
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In