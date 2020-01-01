Automate your infrastructure

From CLIs to dev tool integrations, we make sure you can interact with your infrastructure the way you want to.

DigitalOcean Tools

Whatever you're looking for, DigitalOcean has the right tools for the job.

image

CLI

Our web-based control panel provides a convenient, point-and-click interface for managing Droplets. But for those times when you want to use the command line, we've got doctl. Our open source doctl utility is a helpful tool for managing Droplets and other resources from the command line. It can greatly reduce the amount of manual interaction with web-based interfaces needed for daily development and administrative tasks.

Explore doctl

API

Manage your Droplets with greater flexibility using conventional HTTP requests. Take any number of actions or requests with curl commands or use our official API wrappers, including creating multiple Droplets, resizing, rebooting, enabling backups, and more.

API documentation
  • Ruby
  • Curl
  • Go
  • Doctl
droplet = DropletKit::Droplet.new(
  names: ['sub-01.example.com', 'sub-02.example.com'],
  region: 'nyc3',
  size: '1gb',
  image: 'ubuntu-14-04-x64',
  ipv6: true,
  tags: ["web"]
)
client.droplets.create_multiple(droplet)

curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer b7d03a6947b217efb6f3ec3bd3504582" \
     -d '{"names":["sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"],"region":"nyc3","size":"1gb","image":"ubuntu-14-04-x64"}' \
     -X POST "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/droplets"
createRequest := &godo.DropletMultiCreateRequest{
  Names: []string{"sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"},
  Region: "nyc3",
  Size: "1gb",
  Image: godo.DropletCreateImage{
  Slug: "ubuntu-14-04-x64",
  },
  IPv6: true,
  Tags: []string{"web"},
}

doctl compute droplet create "sub-01.example.com" "sub-02.example.com" \
--region nyc3 --size 1gb --image ubuntu-14-04-x64 --enable-ipv6
image

Work seamlessly with your team

Enable unified collaboration for free on all DigitalOcean accounts. Manage and grow your infrastructure with distinct user roles, a single invoice, and no shared credentials.

Learn more
DigitalOcean integrates with many of the dev tools you already use

Chef logoAnsible logopuppet logomesosphere logoRancher logoSaltstack logoKubernetes logoChef logoAnsible logopuppet logomesosphere logoRancher logoSaltstack logoKubernetes logo

Terraform Enterprise

Treat your infrastructure like code with Terraform. Create, manage, and manipulate resources including physical machines, VMs, network switches, containers, etc.

Explore Hashicorp Terraform integration
resource "digitalocean_tag" "web" {
  name = "web"
}

resource "digitalocean_droplet" "web" {
  count = 2
  image = "ubuntu-14-04-x64"
  name = "sub-${count.index + 1}.example.com"
  region = "nyc3"
  size = "1gb"
  ipv6 = true
  tags = ["${digitalocean_tag.web.id}"]
}
image

Create a DC/OS cluster with Terraform

DC/OS (the data center operating system) is an open-source, distributed operating system based on the Apache Mesos distributed systems kernel. DC/OS manages multiple machines – in the cloud or on-site – from a single interface; it also deploys containers, distributed services, and legacy applications into those machines and provides networking, service discovery, and resource management to keep the services running and communicating with each other.

Explore Mesosphere DC/OS integration
image

Slack integration

Easily integrate our Monitoring service with your Slack account via OAuth when you create your alert policy. Instantly receive notifications in your Slack channel whenever a new alert is triggered.

Explore Monitoring with Slack
