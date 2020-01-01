How much time will it take?

The commitment for each research event varies. Often, we’ll schedule a 30-60 minute appointment. Other times, you’ll be invited to complete a survey or participate in a card sort that can be done on your own schedule. When you receive an invitation to a study, we’ll always provide you with an estimate of the time involved.

Do I need to be a DigitalOcean user?

No. We want input from the entire spectrum of people interested in cloud computing! No prior experience with cloud infrastructure in general or DigitalOcean specifically is required. We will use your answers to the questions on your profile to match your experience to the tasks at hand.

Is there compensation?

For each session you’re a part of, we’ll compensate you for your time with your choice of DigitalOcean credit or a gift card.

Do I need to be a developer?

No. Software development teams with people from all kinds of different roles use DigitalOcean: developers, data scientists, QA specialists, product owners, designers, system administrators and more. We welcome your participation!

After I sign up, who will have access to my information?

All your personal information will be kept confidential. It will only be accessible by the DigitalOcean Research Team, consistent with our Terms of Service.

Can I opt out?

Of course! You can decline any invitation, and if you’d like to opt-out of our research program entirely, email us at research@digitalocean.com.