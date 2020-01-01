We’re looking for people like you to help us simplify cloud infrastructure and create an experience that users love!
From time to time, we’ll invite you to participate in research. You might be asked to share your experience with one of our products, tell us about what you do, test new designs, or complete a survey. We’ll give you all the details, so you can decide each time if you want to get involved.
Many sessions take place online. Others are held in person, across the globe at a DigitalOcean meetups or our Manhattan or Cambridge offices. You can limit the invitations to the venues that are right for you.
To join our Research Program, sign up here and we’ll reach out the next time we’re running a relevant study.
The commitment for each research event varies. Often, we’ll schedule a 30-60 minute appointment. Other times, you’ll be invited to complete a survey or participate in a card sort that can be done on your own schedule. When you receive an invitation to a study, we’ll always provide you with an estimate of the time involved.
No. We want input from the entire spectrum of people interested in cloud computing! No prior experience with cloud infrastructure in general or DigitalOcean specifically is required. We will use your answers to the questions on your profile to match your experience to the tasks at hand.
For each session you’re a part of, we’ll compensate you for your time with your choice of DigitalOcean credit or a gift card.
No. Software development teams with people from all kinds of different roles use DigitalOcean: developers, data scientists, QA specialists, product owners, designers, system administrators and more. We welcome your participation!
All your personal information will be kept confidential. It will only be accessible by the DigitalOcean Research Team, consistent with our Terms of Service.
Of course! You can decline any invitation, and if you’d like to opt-out of our research program entirely, email us at research@digitalocean.com.