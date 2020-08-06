We make it fast and easy for your development team to build your game on DigitalOcean with flexible compute options and low-bandwidth pricing that will allow you to scale your game as fast as you want.
Experiment with a range of high-performance Droplet (virtual machines) plans to set up a powerful configuration for your game. Choose from our low-cost Basic Droplets – perfect for experimenting – or CPU-Optimized Droplets for games that demand fast, consistent performance. We also have General Purpose and Memory-Optimized Droplets (with maximum memory) should you have different needs.
No matter the scope and scale of the supporting infrastructure for your game, we charge 10-20% less than other clouds for bandwidth. This can lead to significant savings as your game attracts more users.
While your architecture may end up looking very different depending on the type of game you are building, we wanted to provide an example of what you can do using DigitalOcean.
Our CPU-Optimized Droplets are perfect for gaming configurations that demand fast, consistent performance from dedicated vCPUs.
Don't let complex bandwidth pricing distract you from building and growing your game
For network-intensive applications – like gaming – bandwidth costs can be substantial, perhaps even making up a majority of your cloud computing costs. And since you’ll often see bandwidth costs phrased as pennies per GB, you might dismiss this cost as negligible. You’re liable to overlook bandwidth costs until your app has reached a consequential scale, when you suddenly find that all those pennies really add up.
We provide each virtual machine a bandwidth allotment, which is pooled with your other resources. After the cap is exceeded, we charge just $.01 per GB compared to the $.05 - $.12 per GB cost on other cloud providers. Our bandwidth pricing is uniform across data center regions and does not vary by slabs/tiers of bandwidth consumed. In comparison, bandwidth pricing across other cloud providers tends to be complex because they vary prices by data center region as well as the tiers of bandwidth transferred.
Our game would not have been viable without DigitalOcean’s low pricing - our costs would have been 8x higher. It would be much harder for our game to make sense financially and maybe would have to shut it down.
Diego Rocha
Software Engineer Manager, PlayKids
We adopted DigitalOcean's Managed Kubernetes to deploy one of our analytics systems. We chose DigitalOcean because of its developer-friendly dashboards, clear pricing schema, and excellent documentation. These things made it possible for Super Lucky to create a Kubernetes cluster, stateful deployments, load balancers and services in a matter of days instead of weeks.
Alan Morales
Senior Software Engineer, Super Lucky
Gaming is such a digitally-based industry and there are so many companies that could benefit from DigitalOcean’s products across virtual private servers, database management and more.
Phil Huggan
Founder, Hitmarker
I was genuinely delighted when I switched to DigitalOcean. When I started testing it I realized that it was in fact even easier to set up than on other clouds, which is huge as I still semi-manually manage the number of servers myself so as to not run up surprise costs. With other cloud providers, I experienced throttling that slowed down my game after barely an hour of starting it. I have never had that kind of problem with DigitalOcean. The bottom line is I can’t afford to run my game on other clouds without it slowing down after an hour. The combination of DigitalOcean’s compute options and price make it possible for me to build a fast and reliable game.
Stan Flint
Indie Game Developer
PlayKids creates high quality mobile apps for kids. After quickly becoming an international reference on how to develop digital products for kids, they started experimenting with new ideas. More recently, they launched their first mobile games.
Like many gaming companies, they faced several challenges as they scaled. They needed to support hundreds of thousands of concurrent online players all over the world. They needed to cut down on any friction for these players and provide a interruption free experience. They needed to accomplish this while maintaining a cost efficient infrastructure setup and while automation everything.
To support all of their game sessions, they need a few thousands containers running. To orchestrate these containers, they use DigitalOcean's Managed Kubernetes. Kubernetes is able to schedule containers to run on multiple DigitalOcean Droplets, monitor their health and reset them if needed, scale up or down the number of containers running according to a metric, and start new Droplets if it needs more resources or stop running Droplets if there are resources in excess. It automates almost all of our deployment makes sure they spend as little as possible.
PlayKids has users around the world and as such, could require support at any time. DigitalOcean's Customer Success team works 24/7 and is ready to help as quickly as possible to get issues resolved. The PlayKids team has direct access to the Solutions Engineering and Business Development teams on Slack. This allows them to easily and quickly communicate when discussing challenges PlayKids may run into, or answering simple questions when they pop up.
PlayKids now has a solution that automatically scales well with user demand, needs almost no intervention from their team, handles new releases of our game gracefully, without interrupting any of the active game sessions and keeps their costs way down
Building large-scale infrastructure for a multiplayer game is not an easy feat. In this webinar, Diego Rocha – Software Engineering Manager at Playkids – discusses how a small team at PlayKids leveraged DigitalOcean Kubernetes to build PlayKids’ infrastructure to reliably serve millions of players.
This tutorial will first go through installing pygame into your Python programming environment, and then walk you through creating a template to develop games with pygame and Python 3.
DigitalOcean has proven especially popular with companies developing network-intensive apps because we charge only ~10-20% of what other clouds do for bandwidth. The savings can easily add up to hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars for apps that require large scale.
Our team of solutions experts can help you get started with migration plans and provide advice on how to scale your game.