I was genuinely delighted when I switched to DigitalOcean. When I started testing it I realized that it was in fact even easier to set up than on other clouds, which is huge as I still semi-manually manage the number of servers myself so as to not run up surprise costs. With other cloud providers, I experienced throttling that slowed down my game after barely an hour of starting it. I have never had that kind of problem with DigitalOcean. The bottom line is I can’t afford to run my game on other clouds without it slowing down after an hour. The combination of DigitalOcean’s compute options and price make it possible for me to build a fast and reliable game.

Stan Flint Indie Game Developer