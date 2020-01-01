Deploy and integrate any type of managed service – SaaS, PaaS, DBaaS, API – using our developer-friendly cloud platform.
When you’re building a managed service, it’s important that you choose a dependable infrastructure provider that's also a good strategic partner for your business. DigitalOcean is a developer-friendly cloud platform – featuring compute, storage, data, and network services – that makes it easier for your engineering team to build and operate your service.
DigitalOcean has super fast support. We had somebody even in our Slack helping us. And you don't normally expect that as a small company.
Just Kareges
Founder and CEO, Fanout
Managed services should deliver fast, reliable performance for end users. DigitalOcean is built with best-in-class Intel processors that run your managed service at blazing speeds. With DigitalOcean, you can operate your managed service directly on VMs or Kubernetes.
Run and manage your app directly on our VMs, or as we call them, Droplets. Choose between Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized VMs. Spin up Droplets with your choice of Linux OS in 55 seconds or less.
Spin up a managed Kubernetes cluster in minutes, and run your app as microservices using Docker containers. Scale up or down as needed. Pay only for your worker nodes, as the master is free.
Manually installing and configuring your managed service’s dependencies can take hours or even days. With our Marketplace 1-Click Apps, you can easily deploy common frameworks, so you can get your managed service up and running faster than ever.
In less than a minute, spin up a cloud server with Apache, MySQL, and PHP installed.
The LEMP stack is a group of open source software to get web servers up and running.
A lightweight and efficient platform ideal for building fast, scalable network applications in Javascript.
Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid development and clean, pragmatic design.
Your app might require storage of terabytes or petabytes of user data, files, or content. DigitalOcean provides durable, secure Object and Block Storage as a service.
Store vast amounts of data in five global data centers with S3-compatible tools. Cut retrieval times by up to 70% with a built-in CDN that caches data at 25+ points of presence.
Store vast amounts of data in five global data centers with S3-compatible tools. Cut retrieval times by up to 70% with a built-in CDN that caches data at 25+ points of presence.
When you need help, get free around-the-clock technical support – or go in depth with Premier Support if your business needs a high-touch, personalized support experience.
We offer transparent, predictable pricing so you know what you’ll be paying every single time. Cloud Spectator – an independent benchmarking firm – concluded that DigitalOcean delivers the best CPU performance per dollar when compared with AWS and Google.
You’ll join one of the world’s largest communities of technical experts and thought leaders, where you can share product releases, promote local events, and participate in social contests. You’ll have access to an extensive library of documentation and tutorials created for our community.
Ghost(Pro) was migrated to DigitalOcean to enable on-demand scaling.
Sebastian Gierlinger
Senior DevOps Engineer
We knew the way forward was to bring our auto-scaling MongoDB platform to DigitalOcean.
Tim Yocum
Lead Operations Engineer
When engineering a suitable infrastructure, we focused on three key metrics: Reliability, scalability, and value.
Barış Soner Uşaklı
Co-founder
It remains fascinating and truly exciting for me how much simpler managing and scaling ed-tech infrastructure has become through DigitalOcean.
Jim Groom
Co-Founder