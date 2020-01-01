Managed services

Deploy and integrate any type of managed service – SaaS, PaaS, DBaaS, API – using our developer-friendly cloud platform.

Reliable and secure infrastructure, ready for anything

When you’re building a managed service, it’s important that you choose a dependable infrastructure provider that's also a good strategic partner for your business. DigitalOcean is a developer-friendly cloud platform – featuring compute, storage, data, and network services – that makes it easier for your engineering team to build and operate your service.

open quoteDigitalOcean has super fast support. We had somebody even in our Slack helping us. And you don't normally expect that as a small company.close quote

Just Kareges

Founder and CEO, Fanout

Fast and flexible computing

Managed services should deliver fast, reliable performance for end users. DigitalOcean is built with best-in-class Intel processors that run your managed service at blazing speeds. With DigitalOcean, you can operate your managed service directly on VMs or Kubernetes.

Droplets (IaaS)

Run and manage your app directly on our VMs, or as we call them, Droplets. Choose between Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized VMs. Spin up Droplets with your choice of Linux OS in 55 seconds or less.

DigitalOcean Kubernetes (KaaS)

Spin up a managed Kubernetes cluster in minutes, and run your app as microservices using Docker containers. Scale up or down as needed. Pay only for your worker nodes, as the master is free.

Start fast with 1-Click App stacks

Manually installing and configuring your managed service’s dependencies can take hours or even days. With our Marketplace 1-Click Apps, you can easily deploy common frameworks, so you can get your managed service up and running faster than ever.

High-speed storage

Your app might require storage of terabytes or petabytes of user data, files, or content. DigitalOcean provides durable, secure Object and Block Storage as a service.

Benefits of partnering with us

  • Sleep easier with world-class service

    When you need help, get free around-the-clock technical support – or go in depth with Premier Support if your business needs a high-touch, personalized support experience.

  • Pricing that’s good for growth and margins

    We offer transparent, predictable pricing so you know what you’ll be paying every single time. Cloud Spectator – an independent benchmarking firm – concluded that DigitalOcean delivers the best CPU performance per dollar when compared with AWS and Google.

  • Connect, learn, and share with our robust community

    You’ll join one of the world’s largest communities of technical experts and thought leaders, where you can share product releases, promote local events,  and participate in social contests. You’ll have access to an extensive library of documentation and tutorials created for our community.

company logo

open quoteGhost(Pro) was migrated to DigitalOcean to enable on-demand scaling.close quote

Sebastian Gierlinger

Senior DevOps Engineer

company logo

open quoteWe knew the way forward was to bring our auto-scaling MongoDB platform to DigitalOcean.close quote

Tim Yocum

Lead Operations Engineer

company logo

open quoteWhen engineering a suitable infrastructure, we focused on three key metrics: Reliability, scalability, and value.close quote

Barış Soner Uşaklı

Co-founder

company logo

open quoteIt remains fascinating and truly exciting for me how much simpler managing and scaling ed-tech infrastructure has become through DigitalOcean.close quote

Jim Groom

Co-Founder

Ready to get started?

