NoSQL databases, also known as non-relational databases, are databases that allow for unstructured data, as opposed to traditional relational SQL databases which require data to be structured into tables. NoSQL databases have risen in popularity as modern applications have become more complex, requiring the storage and retrieval of data that is unstructured, semi-structured, and polymorphic.

NoSQL databases have flexible data storage schemas that can easily manage and scale complex datasets. This makes them popular for use cases including Software as a Service and other web applications, gaming applications, and mobile applications that require a large amount of data. NoSQL databases are also more cloud-friendly than traditional databases, as data can be stored across multiple servers, regions, and even cloud providers. By distributing data across multiple locations, developers can scale their applications horizontally and create backups in the event of a failure.

While there are multiple types of NoSQL databases, as explained in the section below, the main benefits of NoSQL databases include:

Flexibility: Users can leverage multiple data storage schemas in a NoSQL database, and can be adapted to new data formats. Formats supported including text data, JSON files, lists, binary values, and complex networks of related information stored in graph formats.

Users can leverage multiple data storage schemas in a NoSQL database, and can be adapted to new data formats. Formats supported including text data, JSON files, lists, binary values, and complex networks of related information stored in graph formats. Speed: NoSQL databases can manage large volumes of data without sacrificing performance, which means applications relying on large datasets can quickly query them.

NoSQL databases can manage large volumes of data without sacrificing performance, which means applications relying on large datasets can quickly query them. Scalability: NoSQL databases can scale horizontally, by adding additional compute power in the form of additional servers and creating clusters that work together. This enables users to host databases across multiple servers and locations inexpensively, rather than scaling vertically through the use of more powerful and expensive servers.

NoSQL databases can scale horizontally, by adding additional compute power in the form of additional servers and creating clusters that work together. This enables users to host databases across multiple servers and locations inexpensively, rather than scaling vertically through the use of more powerful and expensive servers. Developer-friendly features: NoSQL databases support agile development workflows and are intended to make developers more efficient, by enabling them to query data through simple code. By using a NoSQL database, developers can easily store, manage and retrieve their data.

Types of NoSQL Databases

NoSQL databases typically come in four types–document databases, key value store database, wide column store databases, and graph databases. While all four are types of NoSQL database, they vary in how they store data, and some are better for certain types of application than others.