DigitalOcean offers two managed NoSQL database offerings that enable developers to build fast, scalable, high-performance applications without worrying about database management. Choose from Managed MongoDB or Managed Redis to bring your application to market more quickly while benefiting from a flexible, scalable NoSQL database solution.
Additionally, when you use a DigitalOcean NoSQL database you'll get all of DigitalOcean's other benefits built-in, including predictable pricing, a vast library of documentation and tutorials, and a simple user interface. You can also seamlessly integrate DigitalOcean NoSQL databases with other products including App Platform and DigitalOcean Kubernetes.
NoSQL databases, also known as non-relational databases, are databases that allow for unstructured data, as opposed to traditional relational SQL databases which require data to be structured into tables. NoSQL databases have risen in popularity as modern applications have become more complex, requiring the storage and retrieval of data that is unstructured, semi-structured, and polymorphic.
NoSQL databases have flexible data storage schemas that can easily manage and scale complex datasets. This makes them popular for use cases including Software as a Service and other web applications, gaming applications, and mobile applications that require a large amount of data. NoSQL databases are also more cloud-friendly than traditional databases, as data can be stored across multiple servers, regions, and even cloud providers. By distributing data across multiple locations, developers can scale their applications horizontally and create backups in the event of a failure.
While there are multiple types of NoSQL databases, as explained in the section below, the main benefits of NoSQL databases include:
NoSQL databases typically come in four types–document databases, key value store database, wide column store databases, and graph databases. While all four are types of NoSQL database, they vary in how they store data, and some are better for certain types of application than others.
DigitalOcean offers two distinct NoSQL managed databases–MongoDB, a document-oriented database, and Redis, a key value store database. While both MongoDB and Redis are built using NoSQL, they differ in how they operate and what use cases they serve best.
MongoDB is a document-oriented database that supports JSON and is popular among developers building modern applications. It is especially useful for querying and indexing documents, and has a simple to use command-line interface and other developer-friendly features. MongoDB enables developers to quickly scale their applications while benefiting from a flexible and intuitive database system.
Redis is an in-memory data structure source that can hold a variety of values including binary, lists, sets, hashed values, hyper logs, and more. Redis stores data in a key-value format, meaning that values are indexed and queried by a unique key, enabling extremely fast performance. Redis is simple to use and can store and retrieve huge volumes of data quickly, and is often used for caching.