Administering and managing databases with multiple tables can get complicated quickly—to say nothing of actually querying those databases. A managed relational database offers all the convenience of a neatly organized collection of data across tables and none of the managerial complexities of putting that data to use.

What is a relational database?

A relational database stores its data in one or more tables consisting of rows and columns, where each row represents a thing and each column represents something about that thing. Attributes label each column and row so users can relatively easily compare data point to data point.

In the simple example database above, there are four rows and five columns. Each column contains information about an attribute of the student and a relational key from each row. A user can query this database to answer a question about how tall Jess is, or how much they weigh. The ID column assigns a unique key to each row to make querying the database faster.

Typical databases contain many more values and variables than this one does—in fact, it’s not unusual for databases to contain millions of records—which is one of the reasons why managing a database can become a complex task.

Relational databases are also commonly called SQL databases because they’re all written in SQL (Structured Query Language), a coding language used to execute queries, edit data, and fetch data from the database.

A relational database management system (RDBMS), meanwhile, is merely the interface or software a person might use to manage, query, or otherwise interact with their relational databases.

What’s a managed relational database?

A managed relational database is a cloud computing service in which a user pays a cloud service provider to create and manage a database. Unlike an on-premises database, users don’t have to set up or maintain a database on their own and instead outsource the responsibility to oversee the database’s infrastructure to the database provider.

Typically, maintaining a database takes time and expertise that most developers don’t have. Databases need to be provisioned, configured, and continually maintained so relations aren’t broken as more data is added.

There are a host of benefits to using a managed relational database: