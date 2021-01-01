What is VPS?

A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a type of virtual machine that mimics the experience of a dedicated physical server by splitting a physical server “virtually,” enabling multiple users to create their own virtual servers on one physical server. While multiple Virtual Private Servers are hosted on one physical server, each VPS is completely private, meaning it can run independent operating systems, and has its own dedicated memory. Many VPS hosting solutions include dedicated CPU, or, for low-traffic applications, users can select a shared-CPU VPS for a lower cost. VPS hosting is much more cost-effective for the vast majority of businesses than buying, configuring, and maintaining physical servers. Additionally, users can scale up their virtual private servers quickly by either adding memory to a single VPS or by creating additional VPS instances with their preferred VPS provider.

What is the difference between VPS and shared hosting?

Shared hosting is another popular way of hosting websites and applications, and has a few key differences from VPS hosting. With shared hosting, a user shares the majority of resources, including memory and CPU, with other websites or applications on the host. This can result in a decrease in performance if another application experiences a traffic surge. Using a shared hosting solution also does not give users root access to the server, which means you have less control over your server. VPS hosting providers users a fully dedicated virtual server with root access, so even though your VPS is on the same physical machine as other virtual private servers, you have much more control over the configuration of the server, and do not have to share resources with others.

What projects can I use VPS hosting for?

VPS hosting is private, secure, and gives users dedicated resources and control over their virtual machines. Almost any type of website or application today can benefit from using VPS hosting, especially when utilizing a provider such as DigitalOcean which provides a range of options for CPU-intensive, memory-intensive, and storage-intensive applications. While very low-traffic applications such as personal websites can use shared hosting solutions, VPS hosting gives all users more control over their server configurations. Some common uses for VPS hosting include:

Website and blog hosting

eCommerce stores

Video streaming

Gaming platforms

Software as a Service solutions

Databases

Microservices

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

What happens when I need help, or no longer need VPS hosting?

If you need help with your VPS hosting, DigitalOcean provides excellent support and a wide range of tutorials and documentation to help you with your setup. You can get help building and maintaining your VPS instance through our community tutorials, by asking a question to other DigitalOcean users, or by reaching out to our dedicated support team. DigitalOcean’s simple user interface makes it easy to upgrade, add, or remove virtual servers directly from your account. If you no longer need a virtual private server solution, you can easily cancel your VPS hosting plan.

What operating systems does DigitalOcean VPS hosting support?

DigitalOcean virtual private servers support Linux operating systems. Choose from popular OS’ including Ubuntu, CentoS, and Debian, or upload your own custom operating system or virtual appliance using our custom images feature. We also provide 1-click applications for popular software including Docker, LAMP, LEMP, MongoDB, MySQL, and Node.js.