The 1-Click WordPress app says it all in its name. With a click, you’ll be able to configure a WordPress Droplet which includes all the features of a typical Ubuntu 20.04 Droplet plus the LAMP stack (Linux operating system, Apache web server, MySQL database, PHP processes). DigitalOcean WordPress installations also include two firewall support programs for free: UFW, a program that simplifies firewall management; and fail2ban, a service that automatically updates firewall configurations to stop attackers.
Installing WordPress on your Droplet is easy with the 1-click WordPress installer. Here’s a rundown of how to get WordPress installed quickly.
Visit the 1-Click WordPress app page in the DigitalOcean Marketplace, and click Create WordPress Droplet. You’ll be taken to the “Create Droplets” page of your DigitalOcean account, where you can then:
Click Create Droplet, then copy your Droplet’s IP address, which you’ll need in the next step.
Until you log in with your SSH credentials, you’ll see a DigitalOcean placeholder page at your Droplet’s IP address. To remove the placeholder page, you first need to connect to the Droplet via SSH:
```ssh root@droplet.ip.address```
Now visit the Droplet’s IP address in a web browser.
Follow the on-screen prompts to complete your WordPress installation’s initial configuration, log in as the administrative user you just created, and continue to set up your site by configuring your domain name.
DigitalOcean Droplets come in a range of sizes and capabilities. Though Premium Droplets are a popular choice, many users need stronger CPU performance and greater memory and instead choose a dedicated CPU Droplet like our General Purpose or Memory-Optimized Droplets. From individual developers to medium-sized businesses, WordPress Droplets on DigitalOcean perform at every level of demand.
Ideal for simple applications like blogs, low-traffic web servers, small databases.
Ideal for critical applications like high-traffic web servers, medium-sized businesses.
Ideal for CPU-intensive applications like video encoding, batch processing.
Ideal for RAM-intensive applications like monitoring software, NoSQL databases.
WordPress is a content management system that enables users to easily create and manage websites.
People choose WordPress for many reasons: the software is free, it’s easy to customize with a huge range of templates and plugins, the platform is regularly updated to protect against security threats, and it supports all media types, not just text.
WordPress hosting may not differ much from platform to platform, but DigitalOcean Droplets are particularly easy to use and simple to navigate, which helps users focus on building their dream website rather than spending hours figuring out hosting.
There are two places to go for help if you have questions after installing WordPress on your Droplet:
DigitalOcean features predictable, low pricing for Droplets, starting at $5 per month. Prices vary by Droplet types (shared CPU, dedicated CPU, NVMe SSD-based, etc.), the complete list for which you can find on our Pricing page.