WordPress is one of the most popular content management systems (CMS) on the planet, with more than 42% of all websites on the internet powered by the platform. DigitalOcean supports WordPress hosting on our virtual machines, called Droplets—and we’ve made installing WordPress on a Droplet extremely easy, so you get your website up and running confidently and quickly.

Installing WordPress on a DigitalOcean Droplet takes just a few clicks. Hosting your WordPress website can demand the use of tools and computing knowledge you may not have. Standing up a WordPress-powered site on DigitalOcean, though, takes just a few moments and doesn’t require a lot of technical expertise.

Our 1-Click WordPress installation (one of many 1-Click app installers for Droplets) gives users the power and confidence to establish WordPress hosting on a Droplet quickly. DigitalOcean also offers a fully managed option for users who would rather not dig into the details of hosting and instead allow experts at DigitalOcean to handle hosting for them.