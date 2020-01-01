Certifications

Download certification reports to understand how independent auditors have vetted our processes.

Certification reports

DigitalOcean is certified in the international standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013. By achieving compliance with this globally recognized information security controls framework, audited by a third-party, DigitalOcean has demonstrated a commitment to protecting sensitive customer and company information. That commitment doesn’t end with a compliance framework, but is necessary baseline for security. Our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate can be viewed here.

All of our collocated data centers are independently audited, and many are certified by internationally recognized attestation and certification compliance standards. 

You’ll find a list of our data centers and the most commonly requested attestations and certifications below. If you have other compliance-related questions, please reach out to privacy@digitalocean.com.

Please click on a checkmark below to download the associated report. Note: Some docs require opening with a PDF reader to view.

Data centerSOC 1 Type IISOC 2 Type IISOC 3 Type IIISO/IEC 27001:2013PCI-DSS
NYC1

NYC2

NYC3

LON1

AMS2

AMS3

SFO1

SFO2

SFO3

SGP1

FRA1

TOR1

BLR1

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In