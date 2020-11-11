A message about Intel’s recent security vulnerabilities

Today, Intel released 40 security advisories, including two side-channel issues that, if successfully exploited, may cause information disclosure. On DigitalOcean’s platform, this means a malicious user could use a Droplet to infer partial data of another Droplet on the same physical host.

To mitigate the impact of these vulnerabilities, we worked closely with Intel to thoroughly test an updated microcode and have rolled it out to all affected machines in our fleet. With this, there is no action required from users to protect their Droplets from these vulnerabilities.