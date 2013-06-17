One of our amazing customers, @ariejan, has developed Binary Deep, a beautiful app that allows users to track the status of their droplets from their iPhone.

The bright interface displays the status of each droplet, and the user can reboot, powercyle, or shutdown their droplet by sliding the droplet name to the right or left as needed.

Additionally, users with an SSH client can open up a connection through the app, and all users can protect their servers with a passphrase.

Disclosure: DigitalOcean did not develop Binary Deep. The app leverages our API and was built by Ariejan de Vroom.

** It is available in the iTunes App Store for $1.99.**