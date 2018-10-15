It's that magical time of the year again: GitHub Universe, being held October 16-17, 2018, in San Francisco!

Come check out our area, chat with our DevRel team, and take a picture with Sammy. For every attendee that shares their photo on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DigitalOceanLovesOS, we’ll donate $5 to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), up to a maximum of $5,000. It’s just another way we can support the open source community, especially during this Hacktoberfest month!

Also make sure to check out Sneha's talk on October 17 at 3:20 PM, "Observability pre-release: using Prometheus to test and fix new software."

The pillars of observability have long been accepted as key components of any microservice-in-production. But what about those new products—those new features—that have yet to be released? Properly instrumenting and leveraging metrics at this stage is perhaps even more crucial. When a product is yet to be released, identifying and addressing early bugs is critical.

See how the team at DigitalOcean leveraged Prometheus to properly instrument and test features within their software-defined networking pillar. This session will highlight instrumentation, key visualizations, and takeaways from their experience. You’ll also hear about areas for improvement and find out how to use these learnings for your own releases.