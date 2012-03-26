Demoing at NYTM

We're excited to be selected as one of the demoers at the upcoming NYTM on March 27th. With over 800 attendees, it is the highest attended NYC meetup. We will be demoing our entire platform, and depending on how our hack weekends, we may also show off a few features from the 2.0 app that's currently in development.

To celebrate spring's arrival, we are also going to be providing sneak peeks of the new 2.0 app on our blog as we finish development and get it ready for launch. While the design changes are going to be evolutionary, the guts were completely rewritten and incorporate our new API, which we will begin beta testing late this week and open to all users when 2.0 is launched.