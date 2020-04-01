Let’s DO Good Together with the DigitalOcean Hub for Good

Our community is bigger than just us. This is one of our core values at DigitalOcean. Our mission to serve the global community is now even more urgent as we all feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are committed to supporting developers and entrepreneurs all over the world, we know how powerful technology can be in making real change and driving positive outcomes in the face of challenges. For this reason, we are proud to share the launch of our Hub for Good.

The DigitalOcean Hub for Good is a program we designed to support relief efforts during this uncertain time. Through this initiative, our community can come together to build and share projects and resources with missions centered around COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Hub for Good was designed with these vital groups in mind:

Developers building tools, launching projects, and organizing hackathons to bring collaborators together

Innovators, contributors, and educators who want to get involved, learn, or share their knowledge

Partners who would like to join forces with us in this effort and share resources with the community

As part of the DigitalOcean Hub for Good, we are committing to the following:

$100,000 in infrastructure credits. These grants support our core community of developers and innovators who are using technology to make a positive impact on the world. We will provide up to $1,000 in credits to each new, not-for-profit project related to COVID-19 that needs cloud services. $50,000 cash donation to our COVID-19 Relief Fund. We understand that the most immediate needs are often economic in nature, and we are honored to support medical professionals on the frontlines, researchers leading scientific developments and initiatives, and those who are facing particular turmoil during this time. Our fund supports several organizations including: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, United Nations Foundation, and Partners in Health. Raise awareness of COVID-19-related projects, and provide learning resources to developers. We will share these projects to attract more volunteers and collaborators, while continuing to support developers as they learn and iterate on their ideas. In addition to including projects in the Hub for Good, we’ll be highlighting some on Instagram Live on Thursdays at 12 p.m. EST. Be sure to follow us @thedigitalocean to stay up to date on Hub for Good initiatives and features.

We are proud to support those who are making a difference in COVID-19 efforts and to inspire even more action. We hope you’ll join us in our mission to uplift our community and make a positive impact on others. Please visit the Hub for Good to learn more, get involved, and spread the word.