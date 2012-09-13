This week we are proud to launch DigitalOcean DNS management. You can now use DigitalOcean to not just host your data, but to also get your domain online.

Committed to keeping the control panel user friendly, we took great care to create a system that allows users to set up their domain within minutes. You can try it out for yourself.

Setup is easy: after you update your domain registrar's records to point to the DigitalOcean name servers (ns1.digitalocean.com, ns2.digitalocean.com, ns3.digitalocean.com), click on the DNS link in the DigitalOcean control panel sidebar, add a domain, and enter in your domain name and the IP address of your virtual server.

Launching a server shouldn't be difficult, and neither should DNS management. DigitalOcean makes both simple.

A detailed walk through of the process can be found within the DigitalOcean community.