DigitalOcean TIDE EMEA – A digital conference for developers, startups, and SMBs 

DigitalOcean TIDE brings cloud practitioners, startups, and SMBs together to share best practices on how businesses can leverage the cloud to grow and scale.

In May, we held our first virtual edition of the TIDE conference as a result of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Making the conference virtual allowed us to expand the speaker list and attendee participation to include our customers, partners, and the developer community from more regions than would have been possible in an in-person event. We had attendees tune in live from 40+ countries!

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to our TIDE APAC conference, we are excited to announce the 11th edition of TIDE for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

This TIDE brings the leaders of the EMEA developer, startup, and SMB ecosystem together.

Beyond being free to attend, here are 5 other reasons you should join us during TIDE EMEA:

Our speaker lineup consists of CEOs, CTOs, and founders who will speak about a diverse set of topics, from building a scalable application to finding community during COVID-19. Listen to their inspiring stories and learn from their experiences. Here is the detailed agenda. Hear from developers and CTOs on how you can better leverage your cloud infrastructure to scale your business. Have a chance to meet and interact one-on-one with the DigitalOcean team and have your questions answered in real time! Build new connections with other developers and entrepreneurs from the EMEA region in a fun networking session. Participate in our exciting Twitter contest and quiz, in which you have a chance to win some amazing DigitalOcean goodies!

Get a feel for how these sessions work by checking out these videos from the previous edition of TIDE.

We look forward to hosting you!

Date: Sep 2, 2020, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. CEST

Register here.

#dotide