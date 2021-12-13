DigitalOcean’s response to the Log4j security vulnerability

DigitalOcean has been monitoring the Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) and has been testing across all of our products to validate any potential exposure or risks of this vulnerability. We strongly encourage you to review all of your projects and visit our Community FAQ with updated vulnerability guidance. We wanted to provide you with an update on our review by product as the information is available:

Droplets

Droplets are not vulnerable to the Log4j security vulnerability. The Droplet team reviewed its tech stack, found one area of concern, and issued a patch to close the concern.

The Droplet team is continually monitoring the vulnerability information available for all updates to the details of the vulnerability.

Marketplace

Marketplace will be notifying all Marketplace vendors of this vulnerability and will be disabling new 1-Click App deployments temporarily for those vendors that report they are using the vulnerable version of Log4j.

We are working with Marketplace vendors to make sure the vulnerabilities are fixed prior to reenabling those 1-Click App deployments.

Kubernetes

Kubernetes does not use Log4j. Therefore, no additional patches or mitigation activity is required at this time.

App Platform

App Platform does not use Log4j. However, we recognize that customers may run vulnerable applications. We encourage you to review the applications you run for potential impact information on this vulnerability.

Spaces

Spaces does not use Log4j. Therefore, no additional patches or mitigation activity is required at this time.

Volumes

Volumes does not use Log4j. Therefore, no additional patches or mitigation activity is required at this time.

Images (Snapshots, Backups, and Custom Images)

The Images team is working on migrating systems to Log4j 2.16.0 and have put mitigating controls in place to prevent exposure while code modifications are made.

The Images team is continually monitoring the vulnerability information available for all updates to the details of the vulnerability.

Managed Databases

Managed Databases does not use Log4j. Therefore, no additional patches or mitigation activity is required at this time.

Networking