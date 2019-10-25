How we launched our Marketplace using DigitalOcean Kubernetes – Part 1

The mission of the DigitalOcean Marketplace team is to provide a platform to distill operational knowledge into sharable and repeatable software through community collaboration. We work together with DigitalOcean users and vendors to identify solutions, whether they’re single or multiple pieces of software, and encode best practices into single-click software easily deployable on a Droplets or Kubernetes infrastructure. Ultimately, we want to enable DigitalOcean users to focus 100% of their energy on developing, iterating, and perfecting their project.
This post is the first in a multipart series describing how the DigitalOcean team built marketplace.digitalocean.com on DigitalOcean Kubernetes. If you have questions or ideas, we’d love to continue the conversation with you about deploying and operating resilient, scalable Kubernetes-based architectures on DigitalOcean Community Questions.
The design of the Marketplace platform needed to be performant, globally available, resilient, and scalable to user demand and growth of Marketplace platform features. To meet the latency and availability requirements of our global user base, we selected three main infrastructure components:
We deploy production and staging for Kubernetes clusters in DigitalOcean’s regional data centers located in:
We then configure Cloudflare to determine which Kubernetes cluster has the lowest latency from the user’s perspective. Thus, when a user goes to marketplace.digitalocean.com, the Kubernetes cluster with the least amount of latency is selected to deliver the Marketplace catalog, increasing performance. This configuration also improves availability as unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are removed from the Cloudflare load balancer and Marketplace traffic continues to be served from the next most performant Kubernetes cluster. This configuration is represented in the following figure.
We configure and deploy each Kubernetes cluster in an identical fashion in each region. Our Kubernetes deployment and service config is kept in GitHub in an effort to manage our Kubernetes deployment and operations through Git. This gives us multiple benefits, such as:
Our Kubernetes clusters run a variety of open source packages, including:
In support of the clusters we run/utilize the following services outside of the cluster:
There is a lot to unpack here in terms of how we configure and operate the various pieces of our DigitalOcean Kubernetes-based environment.
You may be asking:
We will be addressing each of these topics in the next articles where we’ll cover those questions, as well as questions about:
As we learn from our deployments, we are also working to distill our operational knowledge for our monitoring infrastructure in the DigitalOcean Kubernetes 1-Click Monitoring Stack. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
And please let us know what area you would like to see in the next blog post, or ask us a question here.