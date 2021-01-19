Introducing GitLab integration for DigitalOcean App Platform

DigitalOcean App Platform is a modern PaaS (Platform as a Service) solution that makes it super simple to build, deploy, manage, and scale apps. It’s fully managed, meaning App Platform does all the heavy lifting of provisioning and managing infrastructure, operating systems, databases, application runtimes, and other dependencies so you can focus on what truly matters: building awesome apps.

We are excited to introduce the GitLab integration for App Platform, which allows you to deploy code directly from your GitLab.com repositories. Just point App Platform to your repo, pick a region and a branch to deploy from, configure your app (add environment variables, database, etc.), select a pricing plan, and then launch the app. Within a few minutes your app will be up and running on App Platform!

You can also enable ‘Autodeploy on Push’ to automatically re-deploy the app each time you push to the branch containing the source code. Check out the docs and deploy this sample app to see the GitLab support in action.

With integration for GitHub already available (and similar integration for BitBucket around the corner), App Platform provides support for most of the popular version control systems.

We have made numerous enhancements to App Platform since we first launched the product late last year. Just last week we introduced the ‘Bring Your Own Container Image’ (BYOCI) feature that allows you to deploy pre-built container images with App Platform. This means that if your app is already containerized, you can deploy it using App Platform, irrespective of how it’s built. This further reduces the barrier of entry and opens up App Platform for a vast number of use cases, including tighter integration with CI/CD systems.

We hope you’ll check out App Platform. To learn more, read the docs, try out some sample apps and let us know what you think!

If you’d like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean and App Platform in your business, please feel free to contact our sales team.

Happy coding!

Jake Levirne,

Senior Director of Product Management