Latest Products and Features at DigitalOcean: April 2020

We are starting a monthly blog series called “Latest Products and Features at DigitalOcean” in which we’ll share our recent product updates. The goal is to keep you informed so that you can get the most out of the platform. Here are the products and features that we shipped in April.

Virtual Private Cloud: We launched Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) last week and it’s now available in all regions free of charge. With VPC, you can create multiple private networks to isolate your workloads. This is especially beneficial for businesses that want to better secure their apps. Learn more about VPC in the product page and documentation. To try it, navigate to the VPC tab of Networking section of the dashboard.

Container Registry: Container Registry is now available to all users. This allows you to easily store and manage private container images, and push images seamlessly to DigitalOcean Kubernetes. To try it, navigate to the Container Registry tab within the Images section.

Trust Platform: Many businesses want to understand how we secure our infrastructure and protect customer data. So we launched Trust Platform, a one-stop shop to get answers to all of your security and privacy questions, and where you can download our security certifications.

Spaces: The Spaces CDN now has separate caches for unique URLs, including query strings that provide you greater flexibility.

Sign-in experience for cloud control panel: The DigitalOcean sign-in experience has been redesigned to help streamline returning user authentication, two-factor workflows, and enable special announcements.

Load Balancers: Load Balancers now support keepalive for backend connections over HTTP. This allows the load balancer to use fewer active TCP connections to send and receive HTTP requests between the load balancer and your target Droplets. Enabling this option improves performance (requests per second and latency) and is more resource efficient.

New 1-Click Apps: We launched several new preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.

Jitsi is an open source app for videoconferencing and chat.

Minecraft server is one of the most popular online sandbox games with more than 112 million monthly active active players.

Magento is an app that installs the latest version of Magento Open Source and enables you to launch eCommerce stores with the Magento out-of-the-box features.

ClassicPress by OpenLiteSpeed is a full-featured content management system with enhanced performance. Since it’s a fork of WordPress, you’ll be familiar with its look and feel, especially as it retains the popular TinyMCE editor.

Django Quickstart App provides everything you need to get started developing a Python/Django application with sample code on a DigitalOcean Droplet.

The WordPress 1-Click App was updated to use PHP 7.4 and MySQL server 8.0.19.

Bugfender Collects everything happening in your mobile app to reproduce and resolve bugs more effectively and provide better customer support.

Krill administers and runs an RPKI Certificate Authority and publication server in the DigitalOcean cloud.

QCObjects is a JavaScript framework designed to code fancy, clean and quick

RoboMotion RPA is a web-based and cloud-native robotic process automation (RPA) platform that helps you automate mundane back-office tasks such as entering Excel data into an internal system, inputting invoice information, etc.

Snapt Aria is a software application delivery controller for all your load balancing, web application acceleration, and application firewall needs.

Snapt Nova is a microservices native load balancer, WAF, and GSLB – centrally managed and fully integrated with DigitalOcean.

Erxes is an open source growth marketing platform that helps you attract and engage more customers with a goal of higher lead conversion.

Check out the Release Notes for other minor product updates.

We hope you give the new products and features a try. If you have an idea on how to improve our products, or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding and stay safe!

Rafael Rosa,

Senior Product Manager