Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: March 2021

We launched exciting new capabilities in March to help you achieve better performance, scalability, and efficiency for your apps. Here’s a snapshot of some of the key updates.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Storage-Optimized Droplets are now available in TOR1 and BLR1

Last year, we introduced Storage-Optimized Droplets to support your needs for extra large database, caches, and analytics workloads. Since these Droplets have storage directly attached to the hypervisor instead of being connected via network, they are ideal for workloads that require high number of transactions with low latency. We’re excited to announce that these Droplets are now available in TOR1 and BLR1 regions. Customers in these regions can take advantage of this to achieve better performance for their databases.

Spaces are now available in SGP1

With the completion of the SGP1 capacity augmentation, we have re-enabled the creation of new Spaces in SGP1. In addition to SGP1, you can also create new Spaces in AMS3, NYC3, SFO3, and FRA1.

Load Balancer resizing capability is live

DigitalOcean Load Balancers are a fully-managed, highly available network load balancing service. Load balancers distribute traffic to groups of Droplets, which decouples the overall health of a backend service from the health of a single server to ensure that your services stay online. You can now resize your Load Balancers up or down using the API, DOCTL, SDKs, and on the UI. Just check your Load Balancer settings to adjust it to the size you need, all your settings will be preserved. Check out the how-to guidance on resizing. Medium and Large Load Balancers can handle higher loads than the default Small size: read more about it on our documentation.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

App Platform integration with Docker Hub

DigitalOcean App Platform is a fully managed solution that lets you quickly build, deploy, and scale apps in just a few clicks. App Platform supports bringing your own container image (BYOCI) that allows you to deploy pre-built container images from the DigitalOcean Container Registry on App Platform. We’re excited to extend this capability further through the integration of App Platform with Docker Hub. With this integration, you can deploy public container images directly from Docker Hub to App Platform in minutes. This means if your app is containerized and stored in Docker Hub, you could deploy it to App Platform! Check out this video to see this feature in action.

Integration of WordPress 1-Click App and Managed MySQL

WordPress is one of the most popular platforms for content management and blogs in the world. You can easily install WordPress on DigitalOcean using the WordPress 1-Click App from the marketplace. We’re excited to share that the WordPress 1-click app now supports DigitalOcean Managed MySQL database. With the backend being hosted on a managed database, you no longer need to worry about updates, backups, and other operational responsibilities.

Marketplace updates

We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.

Appwrite - Provides you with all the core APIs you need for building a modern application packaged together as a set of easy-to-use Docker containers.

PyboxTech-Med - Have all your patient data in one place, in your own server on the cloud, in a very organized manner.

WireSpeed VPN - A VPN easy for developers to access cloud infrastructure via the powerful WireGuard VPN protocol.

QloApps - An open source software that launches a multilingual hotel booking website within a matter of minutes for free.

uzERP - A suite of business software that delivers big company functionality on a small company budget, including accounting, stock, manufacturing, and more.

WebMaker Server - Provides a scalable hosted environment for publishing WebMaker applications created using the WebMaker Design Studio.

Doppler - Easiest way to securely manage all your environment variables in one place. Get set up in minutes, not months, with developer-friendly pricing.



Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version for doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.57.0 - This release enables surge upgrades by default for newly created Kubernetes clusters and important bug fixes for App Platform logs and Kubernetes cascading deletes.

Updates to Terraform

v2.5.0 of the DigitalOcean Terraform Provider is now available. This release adds a number of improvements to the digitalocean_app resource including: support for images as a component source, support for job components, support for internal_ports for services, and support for wildcard domains.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give the new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager