After launching several key features in April, in May we focused on addressing customer feedback and expanding our capabilities to support more regions and new scenarios.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the key updates that were released in May.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Storage-Optimized Droplets are now available in SGP1

Last year, we introduced Storage-Optimized Droplets to support your needs for extra large databases, caches, and analytics workloads. Since these Droplets have storage directly attached to the hypervisor instead of being connected via network, they are ideal for workloads that require a high number of transactions with low latency.

Storage-Optimized Droplet in DigitalOcean control panel

We’re excited to announce that these Droplets are now available in the SGP1 region. See all the currently supported regions here.

New base images available in control panel and via DigitalOcean API

Fedora 34 and Ubuntu 21.04 base images are now available in the DigitalOcean control panel and via the API. Users using these images for their Droplets can take advantage of the latest improvements in the newer versions.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Marketplace updates

We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.

Redpanda: Redpanda is a streaming platform for mission critical workloads. Redpanda is Kafka compatible, no Zookeeper, no JVM, and no code changes required.

HumHub: HumHub is an open-source enterprise social network. Easy to install, intuitive and adaptable with countless free modules.

AutoPanel – Wordpress Automation: Create hassle-free Wordpress websites and save cost with AutoPanel - Wordpress Automation.

Speckle Server: Speckle is the open-source data platform for the architecture, engineering and construction industry. It enables you to freely exchange data between software silos and automate design and delivery processes.

Developer experience

Updated Floating IP API

We have updated the Floating IP API responses to better align with our newer API models. The droplet and region fields now use the same response models used in the /v2/droplets and /v2/regions endpoints. See more details on our release notes.

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version for doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.59.0 - This release includes a new apps propose sub-command and improvements to the apps spec validate sub-command.

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.8.0 - This release enables distributing custom images to multiple regions and surfaces better error to users if image import fails.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give the new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

RSVP for DigitalOcean deploy 2021

Learn how to set up, secure, and scale your business at deploy, DigitalOcean’s virtual conference on June 29, 2021. With deep dives into new products, power use cases full of practical takeaways, and live interactions with speakers and technical experts, there’s something for everyone. Come for the content and stay for the community. RSVP your spot today!

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager