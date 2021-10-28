Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: October 2021 

October was a busy month for DigitalOcean as we hosted our eighth annual Hacktoberfest, participated in KubeCon 2021, and launched several key features such as the new control plane in Managed Kubernetes that are critical to building scalable and highly available apps. We’re now gearing up for our virtual conference, deploy on Nov 16th and 17th and hope you’re able to join us.

Below is a summary of product releases that we rolled out in October.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Programmatically gain insights into apps with new Monitoring API

DigitalOcean provides a monitoring service that enables you to track infrastructure metrics like memory usage, disk usage, load average – all at no additional cost to DigitalOcean users. We’re excited that now you can access monitoring metrics and insights data through our new Monitoring API.

Disable Automatic DNS A record creation

You can now disable automatic DNS A record when Let’s Encrypt Certificates are added through forwarding rules on a LoadBalancer. This provides flexibility to independently manage your DNS records as an alternative to the existing automated record creation.

Cloud Native

Managed Kubernetes High Availability Control Plane

We’re thrilled to share that we’ve redesigned the control plane of DigitalOcean Kubernetes to make it easier for you to run workloads reliably, and to provide high availability. The new control plane with high availability is available for all users of DigitalOcean Kubernetes. This feature is currently in early availability. Watch this walkthrough video to see the new control plane in action.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

App Platform: Log forwarding, deployment progress indicators and more

We’re excited to announce that App Platform now supports forwarding the application logs to external logging systems so that you can analyze all the events related to your app in a centralized platform and take advantage of log provider capabilities such as search, indexing and retention. Read more about all the App Platform updates in this blog. Check out this video to learn how you can set up log forwarding.

Marketplace 1-Click Apps integrate with Managed Databases

DigitalOcean Marketplace offers many 1-Click Apps that you can use to spin up servers of your preferred configurations in seconds. These 1-Click Apps can now seamlessly integrate with DigitalOcean Managed MySQL, PostgreSQL, or Redis database if the app vendor opts in. For guidance on how vendors can opt-in, refer to this page.

New marketplace apps

TrilioVault: TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) is a cloud-native, application-centric data protection platform that was designed from the ground-up to support the scale, performance and mobility requirements of Kubernetes container environments across any public or hybrid cloud environment.

Helpy Pro K8s: Helpy Pro is the self-hosted customer support platform engineered for companies that are serious about security, privacy, and compliance. Designed for on-premise and private instance deployments, Helpy Pro lets you avoid vendor lock-in, own your data, and integrate with the tools you already use to keep your data safe.

JetBackup 5: Take the hassle out of critical backups management with JetBackup’s fastest, most secure, versatile, and reliable version yet: JetBackup 5. Customize your own incremental backups with a variety of supported destinations and up to 10 concurrent account backups, restores, and downloads.

Everlife.AI: Create a LIFIE, ann immutable Avatar of yourself. Your Avatar can connect, collaborate and evolve with millions of other Avatars on the network and earn in EVER tokens for the work they do.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.65.0 - This release includes a number of new features:

The --ha flag was added to the kubernetes cluster create sub-command to optionally create a cluster configured with a highly-available control plane. This feature is in early availability

The kubernetes cluster sub-commands now include a “Support Features” field when displaying version options

The --disable-lets-encrypt-dns-records flag was added to the compute load-balancer create sub-command to optionally disable automatic DNS record creation for Let’s Encrypt certificates that are added to the load balancer

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.12.1 - This release adds CORS support for apps on App Platform and the ability to

create monitoring alerts.

V2.13.0 - This release adds support for retrieving the CA certificate for database clusters. It also includes bug fixes.

V2.14.0 - This release adds support for the high availability (ha) attribute when creating Kubernetes clusters.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager