Magento on DigitalOcean - a winning combination

Magento is an open source e-commerce platform that has powered the online experiences for thousands of retailers over the last decade. The platform code has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times, and $155 billion worth of goods were sold through Magento-based systems in 2019 alone.

Magento is also very popular among DigitalOcean users and represents the go-to platform for building online stores. In this blog, we want to put a spotlight on DigitalOcean partner Eltrino, an e-commerce web development agency that helps customers with all things Magento.

More than a decade ago, Sergey Lysak (who’s now the CEO and cofounder of Eltrino) was working at Magento – which was called Varien in those days – with two of his friends. They were all super excited about the platform, were equally ambitious and looking for new challenges. So they took a leap of faith and decided to start Eltrino in 2011. Today, the Eltrino team serves customers with B2C & B2B web stores on Magento and Shopify, and delivers the most advanced e-commerce solutions, including front-end and back-end development, integrations and functional improvements, custom modules, extensions, etc.

DigitalOcean is the preferred cloud provider for Eltrino, who’s currently using products like Droplets, Volumes Block Storage, Kubernetes, and floating IPs. Eltrino chose DigitalOcean primarily because of the following:

Good hardware resources that provide excellent performance for e-commerce stores

Robust, fully functional APIs

Easy-to-use user interface

Support for Kubernetes out of the box

One the best price-performance ratios, making DigitalOcean more affordable as you scale your apps

When building e-commerce stores on Magento, Eltrino assembles all the services in one server instance for sandbox applications or low traffic projects. However, for apps in production, they follow Magento best practices and typically create separate servers for each of the services. For example, servers for processing requests from a load balancer, database service, services used for cache (e.g. Redis or Memcached), and search engine service (elastic search, Sphinx, Solr).

Eltrino recently migrated Eva.ua’s Magento-based e-commerce store to DigitalOcean. Eva.ua is one of the largest online stores in Ukraine that sells products like cosmetics, perfumes, and home care products. Since their migration to DigitalOcean, Eva.ua’s online store has seen a significant improvement in performance, and their conversion rate has doubled.

You can get started using the 1-Click App for Magento 2 in the DigitalOcean Marketplace. This 1-Click App is created by Eltrino, and it makes the deployment experience fast and simple. For example, Magento deployment often takes more than an hour, but the 1-Click App cuts the deployment down to just 25 minutes! (With 10 additional minutes if you need an instance with sample data.) The installation only requires a few easy steps, launching a web store with all the Magento 2 features right after installation.

We hope you enjoyed this story. In the coming weeks, we plan to share more stories of innovative and interesting applications and businesses that customers have built on DigitalOcean. And if you have a story you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you!