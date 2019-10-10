Posted 2019-10-10

DigitalOcean has always been committed to giving back to our developer community, and today we’re excited to announce an educational initiative to support inclusion in technology. In partnership with a16z’s Cultural Leadership Fund, we’ve built the Spin Up: an educational program aimed at supporting the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs. The Spin Up program introduces students to cloud computing and software development through a series of hands-on workshops.

Over the summer, we launched our program in private beta with SocialWorks, a Chicago-based nonprofit established by Chance the Rapper. Local students learned about the cloud, built and deployed part of a web app, and explored ComplexCon with our team.

The Spin Up will focus on expanding opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the technology industry. Because we believe that technology should serve all communities, we’re stepping up to make sure more people know how to participate in the software development process.

We’re planning on scaling up the Spin Up in the next few months. If you work for a nonprofit, an educational institution, or a technology company that would be interested in partnering with us to bring the Spin Up to your community, drop us a line through this form. If you are interested in hearing more, sign up to learn what’s happening next!