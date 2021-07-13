Migrate your workloads to DigitalOcean with confidence

Cloud computing has unlocked many new opportunities for businesses. Leveraging cloud services, you get limitless access to key resources like compute, storage, and databases at a fraction of the cost of buying and maintaining your own servers. All this makes it easy to launch a new startup or scale your business on the cloud. However, choosing the right cloud provider to host your apps can be difficult, and needs may evolve over time. What worked when you started your businesses might not make sense economically or technically after a few years. Because of this, it's common for companies to move all their workloads to another cloud provider, or use a multi-cloud setup, in which different cloud providers are used for different parts of the business, to meet the changing needs of their business.

However, migrating to another cloud provider involves a lot of planning, is time and effort intensive, and comes with the risk of the migration disrupting the experience for customers.

'Simplicity in everything we do' is one of the core values at DigitalOcean. This is not just limited to our intuitive products, UI, docs, and pricing, but also extends to the process of migrating workloads from other cloud providers or on-premises environments. DigitalOcean is committed to making the migration process as seamless as possible, which is why we provide infrastructure credits and support to assist you in every step of your migration journey. Learn more about why you should consider migrating to DigitalOcean and the benefits of our migration program below, and click here to apply to our migration program.

Why migrate to DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. With over 585k customers in approximately 185 countries, we continuously learn from our users and improve our solutions to better serve their needs. Some of the core benefits of DigitalOcean are:

Simple yet comprehensive solutions

Our products are simple, easy to use, and intuitive. This helps in accelerating the process of app development and launching your solutions to market quickly. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a small business, our offerings support the needs of a variety of customers. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of compute, storage, database, and networking products with an industry leading price-to-performance ratio.

The ability to scale up with confidence

Every business has unique needs and requirements. With DigitalOcean, you have the flexibility to choose from a wide array of IaaS, fully managed PaaS, and container based Kubernetes services to meet your needs as you grow. You can expand your business using our globally distributed data centers and a 99.99% uptime SLA.

Predictable and affordable pricing

The cost of starting and running a business is a critical consideration for many companies. With DigitalOcean, you always know what you will pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers, enabling you to keep costs in check even when you scale your apps. Our bandwidth prices are significantly lower than other cloud providers, making DigitalOcean ideal for network intensive apps.

What you can build on DigitalOcean

Our customers have used our platform to build a variety of solutions such as web and mobile apps, SaaS applications, streaming services and gaming apps. If you’re looking to reevaluate your hosting strategy in the process of migration, this video provides guidance on choosing the right deployment platform for your app on DigitalOcean.

How can DigitalOcean help migrate your workloads

Planning and executing your migration may seem complex. From identifying the right candidates for migration, to deciding on the ideal migration window, the key is to carefully put together a plan and involve the right stakeholders from the beginning. You can learn about some key considerations for migrating with minimal downtime in this Tech Talk from one of DigitalOcean’s solutions engineers.

DigitalOcean has experience in migrating workloads of all sizes from other cloud providers, and aims to simplify and accelerate your migration process by providing several migration benefits. These include infrastructure credits to ensure you aren’t paying for redundant services during the migration period, expert guidance and training through our tutorials and Solutions Engineering Team, and around the clock technical support. Larger workloads may qualify for hands-on migration assistance from the DigitalOcean team, while we can connect smaller businesses with partners to help with the migration process.

Whatever your needs are, DigitalOcean can provide the help you need to migrate your workloads smoothly. From step-by-step guidance to connecting you with experienced partners, we’ll make sure you have the peace of mind and minimal impact to your business during the transition. So, what are you waiting for? Start your migration now!