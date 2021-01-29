Nanobox - End of life

As you may know, we released DigitalOcean App Platform a few months ago. App Platform makes it much simpler and faster to build, deploy, and scale apps. You can deploy code simply by pointing to a GitHub or GitLab repo and App Platform will do all the heavy lifting of managing the infrastructure, app runtimes, and dependencies.

Even though App Platform offers a similar set of capabilities to Nanobox, it is a distinct product. This means you’ll need to migrate your Nanobox apps over to App Platform in order for them to continue running.

Please note, Nanobox will reach its end of life on March 31, 2021. You will no longer be able to use the product after that. Please be sure to migrate your apps off of Nanobox. If you choose to use App Platform as a replacement, the pricing starts at $5/month, and you can build and deploy three static sites for free.

I, along with the entire DigitalOcean team, want to thank you for being a valuable Nanobox customer. Your feedback was instrumental in creating App Platform.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. If you’d like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean and App Platform in your business, please feel free to contact our sales team.

Happy coding,

Jake Levirne,

Director of Product Management