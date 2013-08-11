The DigitalOcean Video Channel

What the HTML is that?!

DigitalOcean is starting up a Youtube channel where we want to feature user-made community videos. As we have grown, our community of developers has done an amazing job in creating helpful tutorials and screencasts to walk others through tricky linux setups on Youtube.

We now want to start giving back by featuring videos on our twitter feed (just like we do now with articles). To this end, we will begin favoriting user videos and tweeting out about them.

—Once a week, we'll do a twitter blast, linking to all of the cool new videos done on DO droplets that we have found that week.

—These videos can cover any helpful topic that can be completed on a DigitalOcean server. Feel free to write about installing LEMP, Rails, node.js, or any other subject that sparks your interest.

—They can be in any language! Unlike articles, the videos do not have to be in English! We will highlight videos from around the globe.

If you want to ensure that your video will be featured, please feel free to send us a link to it. You can email etel@digitalocean.com (feel free to cc barry@digitalocean.com) with your video link and a short summary of what it covers.