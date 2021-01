Never leave the command line again! Introducing Tugboat, a command line tool for interacting with your DigitalOcean droplets. Tugboat was kindly created by our friend, Jack Pearkes from Berlin.

Once you have Tugboat installed and configured you'll easily be able to:

Retrieve a list of your droplets

SSH into a droplet

Create a droplet

Pull more information about your droplet

Destroy, restart, and shutdown a droplet

Take a snapshot of a droplet

Click here to learn how to install and configure Tugboat.