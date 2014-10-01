We're Participating In GitHub's Student Developer Program

We are happy to announce our participation in GitHub's Student Developer Program. This will give students free access to top-notch development tools from the biggest names in our industry.

The beauty of the program is that it gives students a centralized place where they can access all of these great services, free of charge, so they get a hands-on, professional experience that allows them to learn by doing. For every student that signs up for the program, DigitalOcean will provide $100 in hosting credit. The pack itself also includes special student accounts for GitHub, Atom, NameCheap, Sendgrid, and other awesome companies looking to give back in some way.

Here at DigitalOcean, our mission is to make developers' lives better and we believe strongly in creating a sense of community. As developers often get their start while in school, where cost can be a limitation, it's a privilege to have the opportunity to provide support for their education.

Every DO user can enter one GitHub Promo code, as long as you are 13+ and enrolled in a degree or diploma granting course of study. For more information about the pack, and how to apply, check the GitHub website: https://education.github.com/pack.

Update: Unfortunately, the GitHub promo is available to new users only.

Update 2: The promo credit amount was changed to $50 in September 2015.