Customer Support & Success Team

Accelerating the success of our customers.

Our mission is to accelerate the success of developers and teams on our platform through strong technical and best practice guidance, while assuring that our product meets the high expectations of our customer communities.

Customer Success Engineering

Our mission

Our mission is to own the success of the business customer journey and empower them to achieve successful and sustainable outcomes on the DO platform.

You can find our team working on:

  • Understanding our customers, their use case, and their goals/challenges
  • Managing communication and lifecycle marketing
  • Promoting customer advocacy and referenceability
  • Reducing churn
  • Prospecting for expansion opportunities
  • Educating customers and promote best practices
  • Advocating for the voice of the customer back to the business

What we look for:

Candidates who understand that the customer's needs go beyond the product and technology; that they also want a business partner. Our ideal candidate has experience engaging with customers at all levels to build strategic and trusting relationships that are focused on mutual respect and oriented towards a common goal.

open quoteBeing on the Customer Success team here at DigitalOcean- we not only align well with DigitalOcean's vision to build a better platform for the Developers, but also take pride in saying that we know what it takes to achieve success from the customers' perspective!close quote

image

Sachin Jha

Customer Success Engineer

open quote"One of DigitalOceans core values is Love, it's what makes us great. At every opportunity we provide our company's love to our customers, it's our passion."close quote

image

Dane Schiefer

Customer Success Engineer

Developer Experience

Our mission

Our mission is to connect customers around the world with resources, enable them to fully utilize our platform, and advocate for their needs.

You can find our team working on:

  • Understanding our newly onboarded and small scale customers, their use case, and their goals/challenges
  • Providing best in class customer support across our product suite for our customer base
  • Guiding customers through platform incidents
  • Educating customers and promote best practices regarding self-managing their infrastructure
  • Advocating for the needs of our wide customer base

What we look for:

Candidates who understand how to empower customers through onboarding, new skill development, product updates, and outages. Our ideal candidate understands how to advocate for customers needs, resolve their short term concerns quickly, and set them up for longterm success in their goals on our platform.

open quoteCustomer experience is what drives our team. We're here to make the journey on DO's platform as smooth and as exciting as possible!close quote

image

Michael Heredia

Sr. Developer Experience Advocate

open quote"We not only address customer queries but also facilitate their growth by resolving their challenges in a timely and effective manner. Customer feedback always results in improving and building great products. Listening to customers is our team's priority."close quote

image

Praveen Umakantha

Developer Experience Specialist

Operations

Our mission

We are a team of professionals dedicated to operational efficiency and effectiveness, utilizing the right skills to make business decisions through thoughtful cross functional alignment, planning and execution in order to scale our organization for the long term and operate efficiently.

You can find our team working on:

  • Focusing and prioritizing initiatives that align with Customer Success & Support at DigitalOcean
  • Developing lean, simple and repeatable processes
  • Providing clear and direct guidance
  • Working toward impactful outcomes and focusing on execution

What we look for:

Candidates who are passionate about our customers, who can strategically balance business needs and customer wants, and focus on getting the right operational things done while ensuring we are running the business effectively and efficiently. We want people who are inquisitive, quality minded, and results oriented and who have the ability to think analytically, communicate effectively, and execute efficiently.

open quoteWe are a team that is passionate about technology and learning. Whether that learning is when we onboard new employees, add new cloud technology knowledge or improve the skills we already possess. The Customer Support team is always striving to learn how to improve ourselves and to help our customers achieve more.close quote

image

Mike Warner

Senior Program Manager

Developer Support

Our mission

To connect developers around the world with resources, enable them to fully utilize our suite of products & features, consult with them to optimize their growth, and advocate for their needs.

You can find our team working on:

  • Understanding our developers and teams of developers, their use case, and their goals/challenges
  • Providing best in class breakfix support across our product suite for growing developer projects and teams
  • Guiding customers through performance and scale impacting incidents
  • Educating and consulting developers in order to promote best practices regarding self-managing their infrastructure
  • Contributing to the engineering and product roadmap through customer advocacy work

What we look for:

Candidates who have a passion for the developer and system admin communities, and who are looking to advocate for their needs. Our ideal candidate understands how to advocate for the long term growth of our core customers while meeting their short term needs.

open quoteAcross all teams there is a genuine investment in the success of others. Not only does this remove stress from work, but it allows us to share enthusiasm and expertise with others while creating meaningful solutions for our customers.close quote

image

Garrett Jansen

Senior Developer Support Engineer

open quote"Working in Support provides the unique experience to actually view both how products are developed, as well as how our products are being used in the field. I learn a lot from our customers simply by reviewing the problems they encounter. The combination of helping others as well as providing valuable feedback to engineering makes support both a pivotal and exciting role!"close quote

image

John Kwiatkoski

Senior Developer Support Engineer

