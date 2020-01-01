Making DO the platform of choice for SMBs and driving predictable and scalable revenue growth for the business.
Our mission is to provide a source of predictable, repeatable and scalable incremental revenue through
acquisition of net-new SMB customers as well as driving growth amongst our existing customers
We look for people with curiosity, an open and growth mindset who, like any high performing seller, will embrace being measured by results.
They will embody our values and our work, driving new revenue activities and having a direct impact on the success of DO as an organization.
We are looking for people who are highly self-motivated, entrepreneurial, and passionate about working with the SMB & developer community. Beyond hitting their revenue goals consistently, they differentiate themselves by engaging with the DO community, both internal and external and often go "above and beyond".
It's exciting to work with some of the most promising early-stage startups across the diverse regions of APAC and mould their cloud strategy. The ability to make life easier for folks new to the cloud is very gratifying. DigitalOcean has introduced me to an amazing set of colleagues who make work engaging and fun every single day!
Karan Prasad
Business Development Representative
Our team works with some of the world's fastest growing technology companies to help scale their businesses on the cloud. We are on a challenging and rewarding mission - pursuing DO's growth goals while simultaneously optimizing our overall go-to-market strategy to provide high impact value to our current and future customers.
Robert Sheber
Business Development Manager
Our mission is to support revenue growth and retention across the business customer lifecycle. We boost customer confidence in DO solutions by providing technical thought leadership throughout the pre and post-sales engagement.
The ideal candidate will have a strong IT background and direct experience with one or more major cloud providers. Candidates should also have a deep understanding of Devops practices and related skills and experience. Prior Sales Engineering or similar customer facing role would be ideal.
Digital Ocean SE's are critical thinkers and creative problem solvers. Above all else they are DO advocates and passionate about helping our customers.
People usually know what they want to make, but not how to make it. Seeing the excitement in their eyes when I help them put the pieces together is far and away the highlight of my job. I love it.
Darian Wilkin
Solutions Engineer II
Our mission is to support profitable revenue growth goals of the business by building and implementing localized GTM programs across key geographical regions to drive engagement with existing customers and build awareness of DO among business profile customers.
Candidates who are highly self-motivated, entrepreneurial, and passionate about working with the SMB & developer community.
Passionate and creative people who love supporting sales teams through their campaigns to drive engagement amongst both existing and prospective customers.
A good understanding of the SMB market and ability to create a strong pipeline of leads for the sales team to pursue.
DigitalOcean is all about serving our Community better across the globe! We truly believe in our values and practice the same every single day. This core value of DO is what motivates me to start my day - 'Love is at our core' and I love the fact how they don't just preach but practice. I feel the love every single day from my amazing colleagues and of course the Community! We are here to simplify cloud computing, and make the world a better place for SMBs and Developer Communities. Join our DO family and help us achieve this mission!
Cynthia Rajan
Community Engagement Lead