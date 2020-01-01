Our mission

Our mission is to provide a source of predictable, repeatable and scalable incremental revenue through

acquisition of net-new SMB customers as well as driving growth amongst our existing customers

You can find our team working on:

Leading sales, customer & partner acquisition efforts in key geographical regions across the globe

Putting the Customer first in everything we do

Creating and maintaining a high-performing and healthy sales culture that is focused on execution and consistent delivery of results

What we look for:

We look for people with curiosity, an open and growth mindset who, like any high performing seller, will embrace being measured by results.

They will embody our values and our work, driving new revenue activities and having a direct impact on the success of DO as an organization.

We are looking for people who are highly self-motivated, entrepreneurial, and passionate about working with the SMB & developer community. Beyond hitting their revenue goals consistently, they differentiate themselves by engaging with the DO community, both internal and external and often go "above and beyond".