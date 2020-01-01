Our mission

Our mission is to provide excellent connectivity to our customers to ensure their applications are reliable and performant. We do this by designing and operating DigitalOcean's global network infrastructure with scalability top of mind.

You can find our team working on:

Automating things related to OS installation, patching, and access

Working with product to ensure new services run as expected on our hardware

Assisting in the response to industry security notices or network abuse events

Updating monitoring systems to better catch and respond to problems

Responding to new automation needs from our 24x7 CloudOps team

Improving our asset management automation framework

Contributing to open source projects such as osquery and netbox

Defining what our hardware platforms might look like in the coming years

Testing in the lab to vet new candidate designs in support of new products

Working with vendors on current technical issues, futures, and optimizations

Partnering with the Systems team (hypervisor+kernel team) to help coordinate fleet-wide upgrades

Working to complete our around-the-world network backbone and connectivity improvements

Upgrading or replacing hardware that has lived a good life

What we look for:

Candidates who are passionate about building huge scale networks on the internet.