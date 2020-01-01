Improving efficiency and providing reliable infrastructure.
Our mission is to provide excellent connectivity to our customers to ensure their applications are reliable and performant. We do this by designing and operating DigitalOcean's global network infrastructure with scalability top of mind.
Candidates who are passionate about building huge scale networks on the internet.
From single customer problems to cloud wide events, CloudOps is always monitoring. In my role, I get to save customers from things they'll never know they needed saving from.
Nick Harasym
CloudOps Admin
To ensure that all physical equipment has an electrical current flowing through it and that it can send and receive packets. We rack, stack, and wire every single piece of hardware that runs the cloud.
Candidates who are passionate about creating tactical and strategic plans for maintaining our core infrastructure, our data centers.
In Data Center Operations (DCOPs), we are the caretakers of DO's foundation. Everything we do has a direct impact on our customers. Embracing that huge responsibility, we prioritize team building and skills growth. The result is a world class, agile group of Sharks thats puts customers first, and has fun doing it.
Jeremy Griffith
Data Center Engineer
Tools & Platforms is at the heart of building the process, tools, and systems that empower DigitalOcean engineering teams to develop rapidly and deploy reliable and scalable products/services.
Candidates who are passionate about supporting and lifting up their peers, making difficult things easier, and automating all the things.
The best part of coming to work every day is the challenge to learn, understand and improve how developers across the company get work done. On the Developer Productivity team, I have the opportunity to work on a huge array of technologies, alongside amazing teams, finding ways to improve how developers and operators work.
Eric Larson
Senior Engineer
To build and maintain a diverse network of strategic suppliers in order to achieve business goals in a timely and cost effective way.
Candidates who enjoy managing relationships and thrive on being at the heart of operations.
DigitalOcean is growing at a remarkable pace, and with growth comes different challenges in the Supply Chain/Procurement world. The knowledge, eagerness and willingness the team has to jump in and tackle these challenges head-on is both exciting and motivating. My teammates are always open to suggestions on how to improve and makes things more efficient, which is key to our success.
Khris Persaud
Senior Infrastructure Buyer
To ensure that our customers, both internal and external, always have the physical capacity to support DigitalOcean products. We do this through forecasting resource requirements from servers to data center space globally.
Candidates who are inquisitive and love solving complex problems using data with a sprinkle of magic.
Working at DO during such a pivotal time has been both exciting and challenging as we build out new strategies and processes to scale operations and foster growth. The Capacity team works to derive long-term forecasts and ensure resources are in place to support demands globally, as well as manage daily volatility within the data centers.
Anna Dinh
Capacity Analyst
To manage server fleet up to the application layer. We advise on hardware processes from selection, specification and architecture, to bootstrapping and software maintenance. In addition, the team is responsible for for maintaining core services and applications including monitoring, config management and an infrastructure management system.
Candidates who are passionate about solving complex systems, storage, big data, and network problems using automation and software-defined solutions.
To ensure maximum availability of the DigitalOcean suite of products and services. This involves day to day monitoring of the systems; carrying out incident management processes; performing fleet maintenance and operational requests; and administrative support efforts (process development, documentation, production readiness).
Candidates who are passionate about troubleshooting complex problems with systems, networking and storage at scale.
We work hard to maintain a tight ship that is solution-oriented and blameless. The opportunity to work with so many knowledgable individuals and a variety of technologies supporting thousands of hypervisors is invaluable. Plus, the flexibility to work from home or in-office is great!
Chrissy Weeks
CloudOps Admin